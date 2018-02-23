Home > Sports > Football >

Check out this hilarious Vox Pop on the meaning of FIFA

World Cup Trophy Tour Check out this hilarious Vox Pop on the meaning of FIFA

It is so easy to forget answers to questions especially when you are placed on the spot.

FIFA World Cup arrives Nigeria in March for global tour play

World Cup™ Trophy Tour Aircraft

(File)
Didn't you go to Google to search for the meaning of FIFA? Be your own judge!

What's the meaning of FIFA? Tell yourself! Now reward yourself if you got it right! Lol!

It is so easy to forget answers to questions especially when you are placed on the spot. With the buzz about the FIFA World Trophy Tour coming to Nigeria, you would think that people would know the full meaning of FIFA.

Here are some responses from the street VOX POP that was done, where individuals were asked about the full meaning of FIFA. Feel free to laugh!

Tag a friend to answer this question #SeeTheTrophyNG

A post shared by Funny_African_Pics (Official) (@funny_african_pics) on

 

The World Cup trophy is due to arrive in Nigeria on a tour in March courtesy Coca-Cola.

To win a ticket to see the trophy live, follow Coca-Cola on Facebook - @CocaColanigeria, Twitter - @Coca-Cola_NG, and Instagram - @CocaCola_ng.

 

Mikel, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Ndidi react 2018 World Cup jerseys
