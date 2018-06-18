Pulse.ng logo
'Charismatic' Iceland 'keeper joins France's Dijon

Young Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson has joined French top flight club Dijon and will go up against Paris Saint Germain, Marseille and Monaco next season.

(AFP/File)
Young Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson has joined French top flight club Dijon and will go up against Paris Saint Germain, Marseille and Monaco next season.

The 23-year-old was called up to the Iceland squad in May and is currently out in Russia as stand in to Hannes Halldorsson.

He has three caps and was in goal for Iceland when Mexico beat them 3-0 in March out in California.

"He's technically gifted, has no fear of aerial play and is very good with his feet," said Dijon director Sebastien Larcier.

"He has the right temperament and bags of charisma," Larcier said of the 6ft 2in 1m88 stopper.

Runarsson, whose father won over 100 caps in the Iceland midfield, has signed a four year deal with the Ligue 1 club after two solid seasons at FC Nordsaelland in Denmark.

