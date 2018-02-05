Atiku congratulates Super Eagles despite defeat

news

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria despite their loss to Morocco in the final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Atiku initially posted in anticipation of the final, urging football loving Nigerians to watch and support the Eagles.

He said, "I am ready and trust that you are too to give @NGSuperEagles our unflinching support."

Atiku had earlier reacted to earlier progression by the Super Eagles, as the Home based team advanced to the semi final after defeating Sudan in the semifinal.

"Happy that against all odds, our @NGSuperEagles have made it to the finals #CHAN2018. We can learn from their success - proof of what can happen when we are united, focused and committed." He said

The PDP chieftain posted on his official Twitter handle to congratulate the Super Eagles despite another heavy loss in the final .

"Sad loss for all of us. You fought bravely. Thanks for bringing Nigeria all the way to the finals @NGSuperEagles" He said

The Super Eagles lost to Morocco 4 - 0 in the Final of the CHAN, but Salisu Yusuf's team claimed a silver medal which is Nigeria's best outing at the competition.