Home > Sports > Football >

Atiku congratulates Super Eagles despite defeat

CHAN 2018 Atiku congratulates Super Eagles despite defeat

Atiku Abubakar is pleased with the Super Eagles despite suffering a heavy defeat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atiku Abubakar CHAN Super Eagles play Atiku is impressed with the Super Eagles despite suffering another defeat. (Atiku Abubakar Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria despite their loss to Morocco in the final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Atiku initially posted in anticipation of the final, urging football loving Nigerians to watch and support the Eagles.

He said, "I am ready and trust that you are too to give @NGSuperEagles our unflinching support."

 

Atiku had earlier reacted to earlier progression by the Super Eagles, as the Home based team advanced to the semi final after defeating Sudan in the semifinal.

"Happy that against all odds, our @NGSuperEagles have made it to the finals #CHAN2018. We can learn from their success - proof of what can happen when we are united, focused and committed."  He said

The PDP chieftain posted on his official Twitter handle to congratulate the Super Eagles despite another heavy loss in the final.

"Sad loss for all of us. You fought bravely. Thanks for bringing Nigeria all the way to the finals @NGSuperEagles"  He said

The Super Eagles lost to Morocco 4 - 0 in the Final of the CHAN, but Salisu Yusuf's team claimed a silver medal which is Nigeria's best outing at the competition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 CHAN 2018 Super Eagles set to rule Africa againbullet
2 Breaking! Nigeria lose 4-0 to Morocco in CHAN 2018 finalbullet
3 Super Eagles 5 exceptional Nigerian players so far at CHAN 2018bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Nigeria beat Angola, through to semis of CHAN 2018
Sunday Faleye Injury rules Super Eagles star out of CHAN 2018
Super Eagles President Muhammadu Buhari is keeping up with Nigeria at the 2018 CHAN.
Super Eagles 10-man Nigeria beat Sudan 1-0 to reach CHAN 2018 final
CHAN 2018 Super Eagles beat Equatorial Guinea, qualify for quarter-finals
Super Eagles Nigeria to face Angola in quarter-final of CHAN 2018
Super Eagles Nigeria to play Sudan in Semi-final
CHAN 2018 Super Eagles lose another final by 4 goals
CHAN 2018 Super Eagles eye quarterfinal spot
Super Eagles Reactions to Nigeria's win over Angola in CHAN 2018

Football

Michy Batshuayi enjoyed a memorable debut for Borussia Dortmund against Cologne
Football Five things we learned from the Bundesliga weekend
Kevin De Bruyne at the end of Manchester City's 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday
Football De Bruyne says relentless season taking toll on City players
A rescue worker stands next to the debris of the plane that was carrying the Manchester United football team, crashing after taking off from Munich airport during a snowstorm on February 7, 1958
Football Man Utd Munich air crash haunts McGuinness 60 years on
Chelsea coach Antonio Conte on the touchline during his side's shock defeat against Bournemouth last week
Football Conte wants Chelsea vote of confidence