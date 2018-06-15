Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Celtic sign French striker Edouard in four-year deal

Football Celtic sign French striker Edouard in four-year deal

Celtic have signed French striker Odsonne Edouard on a four-year permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain, the Scottish champions announced Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Celtic's French striker Odsonne Edouard has signed a four-year deal after a successful period on loan last season from PSG play

Celtic's French striker Odsonne Edouard has signed a four-year deal after a successful period on loan last season from PSG

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Celtic have signed French striker Odsonne Edouard on a four-year permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain, the Scottish champions announced Friday.

The Hoops are reported to have broken their transfer record, spending £9 million, ($12 million, 10.3 million euros) to secure the services of the 20-year-old Edouard on a full-time basis.

Eduoard spent last season on loan with the Glasgow giants, scoring 11 goals in 29 appearances as Celtic secured a second successive domestic treble.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of 2018...bullet
2 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and...bullet

Football

World Cup 2018 Twitter hail Egypt after draw with Uruguay
Australia coach Bert van Marwijk believes team spirit and guts may upset France
Football Australian 'guts' to stun France - Van Marwijk
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez celebrates his winning goal against Egypt
Football Uruguay strike late to beat Egypt as Salah sits out match
The number crunchers' favourites
Football Iceland crowned as champs of economic World Cup