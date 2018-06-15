Celtic sign French striker Edouard in four-year deal

news

Celtic have signed French striker Odsonne Edouard on a four-year permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain, the Scottish champions announced Friday.

The Hoops are reported to have broken their transfer record, spending £9 million, ($12 million, 10.3 million euros) to secure the services of the 20-year-old Edouard on a full-time basis.

Eduoard spent last season on loan with the Glasgow giants, scoring 11 goals in 29 appearances as Celtic secured a second successive domestic treble.