Home > Sports > Football >

Celtic boss Rodgers rails against Tynecastle turf

Football Celtic boss Rodgers rails against Tynecastle turf

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was frustrated by the pitch battle his side had to endure after coming from behind to beat Hearts 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers, pictured in 2017, said the length of the grass conspired to prevent both sides from playing a passing game play

Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers, pictured in 2017, said the length of the grass conspired to prevent both sides from playing a passing game

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was frustrated by the pitch battle his side had to endure after coming from behind to beat Hearts 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle on Sunday.

The champions found life tough on their trip to Edinburgh before finally gaining a measure of revenge for their previous 4-0 defeat at Tyne castle that ended their lengthy unbeaten run.

Rodgers, however, was far from happy saying the length of the grass conspired to prevent both sides from playing a passing game.

"I thought the win was outstanding," he said. "But I sit a little bit embarrassed because of the pitch.

"You talk about standards, and this is a great club, Hearts, really passionate, (but) I felt really sorry for both sets of players."

The Northern Irishman added: "You saw it early on, the ball got thrown out and it stuck in the grass it was that long.

"It's not just to suit us, I'm talking about football in general. I was disappointed from a footballing perspective.

"It was the first time I said to a team of mine 'building the game from behind is a huge risk because the ball is getting stuck', so at half-time I said we had to play a more direct game, and from there we dominated the game.

"From a football perspective and for the spectators, that wasn't football."

He added: "This is about standards and the product of Scottish football. I'm talking about for the spectators and the young, gifted players in their team who can't dribble or pass the ball properly because of the grass.

"If that's what you want to do, then fine, but it's not football," who saw his side after goal from Dedryck Boyata, Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair saw the Hoops bounce back after Hearts had gone ahead through Kyle Lafferty's 18th-minute volley.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kevin Maussi Martins Obafemi Martins' son scores wonder goal for AC Milanbullet
2 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker ruled out for 7 months with hamstring...bullet
3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool star stunned as he meets his lookalikebullet

Football

Arsenal fans pay tribute to Arsene Wenger ahead of his final home game as manager after 22 years in charge
Football 'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal bid farewell to Wenger
Cardiff City's manager Neil Warnock has now overseen eight promotions with various clubs after the Welsh side returned to the Premier League
Football Cardiff back in the Premier League as Warnock promoted again
City fans invade the pitch after the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday
Football City lift Premier League trophy as Huddersfield gain precious point
A late Torino equaliser at Napoli leaves Juventus all but guaranteed another Serie A title
Football Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus