Former Super Eagles defender Celestine Babayaro was back in Chelsea colours as he starred in a Legends’ game against Inter Milan on Friday, May 18.

Babayaro was one of the ex-Chelsea stars that graced Stamford Bridge in a tribute match for late former coach Ray Wilkins who died in April after r suffering a cardiac arrest, he was 61.

The former left-back was among the substitute for Chelsea who were beaten 4-1 by their Inter Milan counterparts.

The likes of Michael Ballack, Andriy Shevchenko, Dennis Wise, Edgar Gudjonsson, Roberto Di Matteo, Gianfranco Zola, Andrei Flo, Michael Essien, Marcel Desailly, Frank Leboeuf, William Gallas and so many others were in action for Chelsea.

Some of the Inter Milan legends included Francesco Toldo, Walter Samuel, Javier Zanetti, Jurgen Klinsmann, Marco Materazzi, Hernan Crespo and more.

Chelsea took the lead just after five minutes through Roberto Di Matteo who blasted in from long range.

Inter Milan were level 15 minutes later through Marco Materazzi through a header before David Suazo put them ahead with a simple tap in just moments later.

Despite a host of changes, former Greek midfielder Giorgos Karagounis ensured they would be any Chelsea comeback with a late brace.

Babayaro made 135 appearances for Chelsea between 1997 and 2005, winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 1998 and the FA Cup in 2000.

Chelsea legends Vs Inter Legends (Match facts)

Chelsea legends: Carlo Cudicini (Hilario), Jody Morris, Frank Sinclair, Gianfranco Zola (Eidur Gudjohnsen), Dennis Wise (Michael Essien), Gianluca Vialli, Graeme Le Saux, Tore Andre Flo, Roberto Di Matteo, Michael Ballack, Juliano Belletti (Celestine Babayaro), Marcel Desailly, Frank Leboeuf (William Gallas), Dan Petrescu.

Goals: Di Matteo (5)

Inter Milan legends: Francesco Toldo, Walter Samuel, Javier Zanetti, Jurgen Klinsmann, Marco Materazzi, Maicon, Giuseppe Bergomi, Giuseppe Baresi, Dejan Stankovic, Esteban Cambiasso, Olivier Dacourt, Sebastien Frey, Christian Chivu, Hernan Crespo (David Suazo).

Goals: Materazzi (21), Suazo (40), Karagounis (79, 90)

Man of the Match: Cudicini