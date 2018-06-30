Pulse.ng logo
Reactions as Uruguay beat Portugal 2-1 at the FIFA World Cup

World Cup 2018 Twitter users mock Ronaldo, as Cavani sends Portugal home

Here are the reactions as Uruguay beat Portugal 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Twitter users mocked Cristiano Ronaldo and hailed Edison Cavani as Uruguay beat Portugal 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, round of 16 clash played on Saturday, June 30. play A Cavani doubles gave Uruguay victory over Portugal (CNN Sport)
After an unbeaten group stage Portugal finished second in group B and were up against Uruguay who finished first in group A.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Portugal as Cavani scored two goals in both halfs to cancel out Pepe's equaliser.

Uruguay vs Portugal stats

Ronaldo, Messi mocked on Twitter as Uruguay beat France

Cristiano Ronaldo was mocked after Portugal crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the round of 16.

The reigning World Player of the Year has had a good tournament with four goals in four matches but was unable to help his side progress to the quarter finals.

play Ronaldo could not save Portugal from elimination (CNN Sport)

Here are the reactions to his performance and criticism of his legacy Twitter users laughed at him for crashing out with Messi on the same day.

"Messi and Ronaldo, each playing in their fourth #WorldCup for #ARG and #POR respectively, knocked out of the tournament on the same day - and still neither player has scored a goal in the knockout stages..."

"Unbelievable.....Both Messi and Ronaldo catching the same flight home. out of the World Cup."

 

"Excellent. So can we stop talking about Messi and Ronaldo now?"

 

"So, after all that, both Messi and Ronaldo go out of the World Cup on the same day, and still not a single knock-out goal between them after four World Cups each."

 

Cavani hailed for his performance against Portugal

After a man of the match performance against Portugal Twitter users hailed Edison Cavani for his goals and performance in the encounter.

play Edison Cavani was hailed on Twitter for his sperformance against Portugal (CNN Sport)

 

Uruguay to meet France in quarter-finals

Uruguay will face France in the quarter final of the World Cup after they defeat Portugal.

France beat Argentina to book their own spot in the quarter final, the game will take place on Friday, July 6

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

