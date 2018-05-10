Carvalhal set to leave Swansea: reports

news

Manager Carlos Carvalhal is set to leave Swansea at the end of the season, with the club facing almost certain relegation from the Premier League, reports said Thursday.

Defeat at home to fellow-strugglers Southampton this week coupled with Huddersfield's draw against Chelsea leaves Swansea needing an unlikely sequence of events to survive in the English top flight.

The Swans, who have gone eight league games without a win, need to beat Stoke on the final day of the season on Sunday and for Southampton to lose at home to champions Manchester City with a 10-goal swing in their favour in order to stay up.

The reports said the Swansea board did not plan to renew Carvalhal's contract.

The Portuguese manager's reign began in December with a win over Watford and they followed that up with victories over Liverpool, Arsenal, Burnley and West Ham.

But their form has collapsed since then, with the club now looking doomed to the drop, ending a spell of seven seasons in the Premier League.

The Swansea City Supporters' Trust on Thursday called for chairman Huw Jenkins to stand down.