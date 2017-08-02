Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Carlton Cole :  'Weird' striker not wanted, says Indonesian boss

Carlton Cole 'Weird' striker not wanted, says Indonesian boss

Persib's team manager called Carlton Cole a "weird person" and said he wasn't wanted on Wednesday as the former West Ham and Chelsea striker insisted he remained a player for the Indonesian club.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cole (R) and Umuh Muchtar hold Cole's jersey during a press conference in March play

Cole (R) and Umuh Muchtar hold Cole's jersey during a press conference in March

(AFP/File)

Women Football Female players don't share football mega-bucks, says survey
Spanish FA Football association chief, Angel Maria Villar released on bail
Francesco Totti Out of this world! Roma legend's final shirt launched into space
Mauricio Pochettino Kane put Morata off joining Spurs, says Tottenham boss
La Liga How do Spanish football buyout clauses work?
Messi Player bids farewell to Barcelona teammate Neymar
Turkey National Team Romanian Lucescu named new Turkey football coach
Swansea Clement wants Sigurdsson future resolved this week
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Persib's team manager called Carlton Cole a "weird person" and said he wasn't wanted on Wednesday as the former West Ham and Chelsea striker insisted he remained a player for the Indonesian club.

Umuh Muchtar questioned why Cole, 33, had bothered to turn up for training, a day after announcing the Englishman's dismissal following a goalless stint lasting only four months.

Cole declined to speak to reporters at training but he wrote on Instagram that he was "surprised and disappointed" at Tuesday's broadside from Muchtar, when he was accused of playing "very badly".

"This direct attack on me for the whole season must stop," posted Cole, adding: "I am still Persib player until I tell you otherwise."

However, Muchtar said the club hierarchy had agreed to end Cole's contract as of Wednesday, and that his pay would be resolved later.

"Weird person, he should know that he is not wanted anymore," Muchtar said.

Cole signed a one-year contract in March, two weeks after his former Chelsea team-mate Michael Essien. Bandung-based Persib is owned by Inter Milan president Erick Thohir, an Indonesian businessman.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US courtbullet
2 John Fashanu Ex-England striker held in Abuja prison over land scam!bullet
3 Pulse Mid-Year Review Best Nigerian footballers so far in 2017bullet

Football

Barcelona fans wave flags before the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 8, 2017
Neymar Mixed emotions among Barcelona fans as striker leaves
Spain forward Alvaro Morata has joined Premier League side Chelsea from Real Madrid
Mauricio Pochettino Kane put Morata off joining Spurs, says Tottenham boss
Former president of the Spanish Football Federation Angel Maria Villar leaves the prison of Soto del Real near Madrid on August 1, 2017 after being granted bail
Spanish FA Football association chief, Angel Maria Villar released on bail
Midfielder Millie Bright of the England women's football team, speaks to journalists after a training session in Utrecht, on July 31, 2017
Women's Euro England's Millie Bright eyes tough Dutch challenges