Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Carlos Tevez :  Player's Chinese club hit out at fixing claims

Carlos Tevez Player's Chinese club hit out at fixing claims

The weekend stalemate means Capello's wait for a first Chinese Super League (CSL) victory goes on.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shanghai Shenhua playing Jiangsu Suning in March: Carlos Tevez's club is taking legal action over suggestions of match-fixing play

Shanghai Shenhua playing Jiangsu Suning in March: Carlos Tevez's club is taking legal action over suggestions of match-fixing

(AFP/File)

Chinese Super League (CSL) Oscar leads big names behaving badly in China
Carlos Tevez Angry Shenhua fans turn on misfiring player
Wayne Rooney Players highs and lows
Carlos Tevez Chinese fans fume as injured player visits Disneyland
Wayne Rooney Player in focus as China transfer window opens
Chinese Super League Football 'sack race' claims six coaches in a month
Chinese Super League FA tightens clampdown ahead of football transfer window
Chinese Super League Little-known Brazilian bridges cultural gap in China
Carlos Tevez Argentine defends Disney jaunt that angered fans
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Carlos Tevez's Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua say they are taking legal action over suggestions of match-fixing after they grabbed a last-gasp 2-2 draw at Fabio Capello's Jiangsu Suning.

The weekend stalemate means Capello's wait for a first Chinese Super League (CSL) victory goes on and Shenhua said that online speculation about the result was tarnishing the club.

Shenhua called on fans to "resist rumours" in a statement. "There is a lot before and after the game about Shenhua and the opponent fixing the result," it added.

"Was this the performance of a team and coach told to lose the game?"

"Recently a few people with ulterior motives fabricated a lot of rumours without basis in fact. They hoped to bring chaos to football and Shenhua," continued the statement, issued on Sunday.

"We solemnly tell Shenhua fans, please fully trust our management, coaching staff and all the players."

"We have set up a special team of lawyers, using a variety of legal means, to investigate the people involved in these rumours."

Suning, who have splashed out on former England coach Capello and Brazilians Ramires and Alex Teixeira, looked set for a badly needed three points when they went ahead through first-half goals by Wu Xi and a Teixeira penalty.

But Shenhua, for whom the oft-injured Argentine striker Tevez was again absent, struck back on 82 minutes with a Giovanni Moreno goal.

The Colombian international then sent his under-pressure coach Gus Poyet wild when he headed in the leveller in the fourth minute of injury time for mid-table Shenhua.

Suning climbed off the foot of the CSL table on goal difference, but Capello has now failed to win in four league games, drawing twice.

"It should have been a game that we won and the result is a real pity," the Italian veteran coach said.

Reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande remain top of the table by a point despite a second successive CSL defeat, 2-0 at Beijing Guoan.

Second-placed Shanghai SIPG, without the banned Oscar and Hulk, missed the opportunity to go top as they lost 4-2 at Changchun Yatai.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Carl Ikeme De Gea, Petr Cech, Casillas, Courtois send words of support...bullet
2 Lionel Messi Barcelona star enjoying honeymoon with his new wifebullet
3 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United-bound striker to appear in court...bullet

Football

Dani Alves and Joana Sanz
Dani Alves Veteran defender weds Spanish model Joana Sanz in Ibiza
Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba
Romelu Lukaku Pogba is so happy his friend is joining Manchester United
Remo Stars players suffer food poisoning
Remo Stars Players hospitalised with food poisoning
Football agent Mino Raiola
Mino Raiola 'Genius' and 'big mouth' best friend to the stars