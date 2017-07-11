Despite his recent diagnosis with acute leukaemia which means a long-time out of the game, Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that goalkeeper Carl Ikeme will retain the number one jersey.

Ikeme was last week diagnosed with acute leukaemia during pre-season testing and is likely to face a long time away from football as he battles the condition.

Wolves on Tuesday, July 11 announced that the number one shirt will not be given to another goalkeeper.

“Wolves can confirm that @Carl_Ikeme will retain the number one shirt this season and that fans will be invited to show support at @Boro game,” the Championship club announced via Twitter.

Wolves who have promised full backing for the Nigeria international is planning a series of initiatives on their opening game of the season to show support for their goalkeeper.

Wolves have announced that they will be raising money for a Birmingham-based charity Cure Leukaemia.

“With a bumper crowd expected for the Wolves v Middlesbrough match we are committing to donate 10% of gate receipts to Cure Leukaemia for all home match tickets purchased for this game. The charity will also be located around the ground doing a bucket collection to raise more money,” the club announced on their website.

Profits made from the sale of ‘Ikeme 1’ jerseys will also be donated to Cure Leukaemia, the club also announced.

A ‘’get well card’ will also be available for fans to sign to show support for Carl.

“Wolves are also aware of a number of initiatives fans are aiming to organise for Carl which is greatly appreciated. We are currently helping supporters with some plans which will hopefully offer an opportunity for as many fans as possible to show their backing for Carl.

These plans have been drawn up and driven by supporters but will be assisted by the club where possible. Fans are also encouraged to organise their own further fundraising initiatives if they wish, alongside supporting the activities at the Middlesbrough fixture,” the club also announced.

Carl who has 10 caps for the Super Eagles has immediately started treatment.