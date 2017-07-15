Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr and president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick on Friday, July 14 visited goalkeeper Carl Ikeme in London as he continues treatment for acute leukaemia.

It was announced on Thursday, July 6 that Carl was diagnosed of with acute leukaemia when he returned abnormal blood during pre-season testing at this club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A week after the announcement, Super Eagles boss Rohr and NFF boss Pinnick were in London to visit the goalkeeper who has already started chemotherapy for his condition.

The NFF shared a photo of the visit from their official Twitter account.

Just an hour after Wolves made the announcement of Carl’s diagnosis, Pinnick released a statement via Twitter.

"We at the NFF heard, with heavy hearts, the devastating news of Super Eagles goalie, keme's diagnosis of acute leukaemia,” the NFF president boss wrote on his official Twitter.

“As devastating as this is, we also know @Carl_Ikeme possesses the fighting spirit associated with Nigerians. We are behind Carl completely.

“The Nigerian football fraternity and indeed the world, pray for @Carl_Ikeme as he faces this tough but not impossible journey. We believe.”

The NFF also released a statement expressing ‘shock and dismay’ over the acute leukaemia diagnosis of the goalkeeper.