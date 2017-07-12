Carl Ikeme: NFF to visit goalkeeper in London

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are making plans to visit Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme in London to show their support for the player who has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Carl’s club Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that the goalkeeper was diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

The 31-year-old has begun treatment for the condition in a London hospital.

According to Etubom Paul Bassey, a member of the NFF technical committee, the Federation has started making plans to visit the goalkeeper in London.

Paul Bassey said that they are waiting for the NFF president Amaju Pinnick to return from an oversee trip before the plans to visit Carl would be finalised.

“We are making concrete arrangements to pay a solidarity visit to our goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme whom you know is down and admitted in a London hospital,” Bassey is quoted to say by Vanguard.

“All we are waiting is for the NFF president to return and give the necessary approval. The boy has been very committed to national assignments ad it is only natural that we visit him in this trying time and let him know we are with him in prayers.”

The @thenff board and I, alongside the technical crew, know how important the Afcon & World Cup is to Nigerians. Ou… https://t.co/2GNDryGTzW — Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

As devastating as this is, we also know @Carl_Ikeme possesses the fighting spirit associated with Nigerians. We are behind Carl completely. — Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

We believe this strength will see @Carl_Ikeme through. Stay strong @Carl_Ikeme and have faith. You will beat this like a champion. — Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Following the announcement of Carl’s diagnosis, the NFF released a statement expressing ‘shock and dismay’ over the news.

Pinnick in his own statement on Twitter expressed hope that Carl in his true Nigerian blood is strong enough to fight the condition.