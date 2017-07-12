Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Carl Ikeme: NFF to visit goalkeeper in London

Carl Ikeme NFF making arrangement to visit Super Eagles goalkeeper in London

The NFF are making plans to go visit Carl Ikeme who is receiving treatment for leukaemia in London.

  • Published:
Carl Ikeme play NFF are planning to visit Carl Ikeme in London (Twitter/Carl Ikeme )

Super Eagles First choice goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme out of Senegal game
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper says he’s speaking to Nigerian-born English players to switch
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper nearing comeback
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemia
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper thanks football world for support following acute leukaemia diagnosis
Carl Ikeme De Gea, Petr Cech, Casillas, Courtois send words of support to Super Eagles goalkeeper
Carl Ikeme NFF express shock over acute leukaemia diagnosis of Super Eagles goalkeeper
Carl Ikeme Goalkeeper to keep Wolves No. 1 jersey despite battle with leukaemia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are making plans to visit Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme in London to show their support for the player who has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Carl’s club Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that the goalkeeper was diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

The 31-year-old has begun treatment for the condition in a London hospital.

Carl Ikeme play Wolves announced last week that Carl Ikeme was diagnosed with acute leukaemia (Getty Images)

 

According to Etubom Paul Bassey, a member of the NFF technical committee, the Federation has started making plans to visit the goalkeeper in London.

Paul Bassey said that they are waiting for the NFF president Amaju Pinnick to return from an oversee trip before the plans to visit Carl would be finalised.

We are making concrete arrangements to pay a solidarity visit to our goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme whom you know is down and admitted in a London hospital,” Bassey is quoted to say by Vanguard.

Amaju Pinnick play The NFF sent their prayers and wishes to Carl when the announcement was made (NFF)

 

All we are waiting is for the NFF president to return and give the necessary approval. The boy has been very committed to national assignments ad it is only natural that we visit him in this trying time and let him know we are with him in prayers.

 

Following the announcement of Carl’s diagnosis, the NFF released a statement expressing ‘shock and dismay’ over the news.

Pinnick in his own statement on Twitter expressed hope that Carl in his true Nigerian blood is strong enough to fight the condition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Chelsea owner Abramovich buys N14M Hublot watch for...bullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo How wife of Super Eagles great saved his life following...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star shares photo with new baby and...bullet

Football

Elderson Echiejile
Elderson Echiejile Super Eagles defender describes winning 2013 AFCON as ‘highlight of his career’
Elderson Echiejile
Elderson Echiejile Super Eagles defender giving back to society through 100 Smiles campaign
Nigeria's German Gernot Rohr says several of his players have found themselves unable to travel
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss threatens to quit over NFF interference
Video Watch footage of police clear murder scene where Ghanaian player killed mother and sister