Carl Ikeme gets Super Eagles World Cup slot by Gernot Rohr

Carl Ikeme Gernot Rohr gives Wolves goalie a spot in World Cup team

Acute-leukemia will not stop Carl Ikeme from being part of the Super Eagles team to the World Cup.

  Published:
Carl Ikeme play Carl Ikeme has been offered a role in the Super Eagles World Cup squad (Instagram/Carl Ikeme)
Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has given Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme a spot in his team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ikeme was the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper and played two games in the qualification campaign until he was diagnosed with acute leukemia.

The 31-year-old has been unable to feature for club and country again since the illness.

Ikeme has recently presented a signed Super Eagles jersey from all members of the team.

Carl Ikeme, Seyi Akinwunmi, Amaju Pinnick play Carl Ikeme was presented a signed jersey by the Super Eagles players (NFF)

 

He has however been given an opportunity to experience the 2018 FIFA World Cup as an honorary member of the squad.

Rohr confirmed the honorary role given to the shot-stopper when he said, "Until the last moment, there is a possibility of bringing in these players.

“Carl Ikeme will be our 24th player to the World Cup.”

Carl Ikeme play Carl Ikeme will kick off the game between the Super Eagles and England (NFF)

Ikeme is not the first person to be awarded this honorary role as in 1998 Tijani Babangida was given the role while Peter Odemwingie was also awarded the role to the 2002 World Cup team.

Ikeme is expected to play a ceremonial role in kick off when the Super Eagles of Nigeria face the Three Lions of England scheduled for Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 2.

