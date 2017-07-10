Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has thanked the football world for their support following the news that he has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Carl’s club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, July 6 announced that the goalkeeper was diagnosed with cancer of the white blood cell during a pre-season test .

Following the news, footballers, clubs and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) sent words of support and encouragement to the goalkeeper.

The 31-year-old on Sunday, July 9 finally released a statement via Twitter thanking everyone for their love.

“Thank you all for your kindness and Love. The start of a new chapter and ready to give it my all! Thank you,” the Super Eagles goalkeeper wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of him on a hospital bed.

Carl received lots of love from footballers all over the word who took to social media to send him their prayers and best wishes.

Super Eagles players like Alex Iwobi, John Ogu, Odion Ighalo, Moses Simon, Elderson Echiejile, Onazi Ogenyi have all sent their prayers to their teammate.