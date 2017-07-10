Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Carl Ikeme shares first photo after diagnosis with acute leukaemia

Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper thanks football world for support following acute leukaemia diagnosis

31-year-old Carl on Sunday, July 9 finally released a statement via Twitter thanking everyone for their love.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Carl Ikeme play

Carl Ikeme

(Twitter/Carl Ikeme )

Carl Ikeme De Gea, Petr Cech, Casillas, Courtois send words of support to Super Eagles goalkeeper
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper to miss 2017 AFCON qualifier against South Africa
Super Eagles First choice goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme out of Senegal game
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper nearing comeback
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemia
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper says he’s speaking to Nigerian-born English players to switch
Carl Ikeme NFF express shock over acute leukaemia diagnosis of Super Eagles goalkeeper
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has thanked the football world for their support following the news that he has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Carl’s club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, July 6 announced that the goalkeeper was diagnosed with cancer of the white blood cell during a pre-season test.

Carl Ikeme play It was announced last week that Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia (Instagram/Carl Ikeme )

 

Following the news, footballers, clubs and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) sent words of support and encouragement to the goalkeeper. 

The 31-year-old on Sunday, July 9 finally released a statement via Twitter thanking everyone for their love.

Thank you all for your kindness and Love. The start of a new chapter and ready to give it my all! Thank you,” the Super Eagles goalkeeper wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of him on a hospital bed.

 

Carl received lots of love from footballers all over the word who took to social media to send him their prayers and best wishes.

Super Eagles players like Alex Iwobi, John Ogu, Odion Ighalo, Moses Simon, Elderson Echiejile, Onazi Ogenyi have all sent their prayers to their teammate.

The goalkeeper’s union worldwide came out in full force to show support with top names like Petr Cech, Iker Casillas, Thibaut Courtois, Shey Given, David de Gea, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ben Foster, Jack Butland, Asmir Begovic, Loris Karius and a host of other shot-stoppers tweeting their prayers for Carl.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Carl Ikeme De Gea, Petr Cech, Casillas, Courtois send words of support...bullet
2 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United-bound striker to appear in court after...bullet
3 Lionel Messi Barcelona star enjoying honeymoon with his new wifebullet

Football

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the club
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid's Ramos 'calm' over superstar's exit rumours
Arsenal boarding flight for pre-season tour of Australia, China
Alex Iwobi Nigerian star in Arsenal’s pre-season squad, Apkom, Nwakali dropped
Enyimba Vs Niger Tornadoes
Niger Tornadoes NPLF club want LMC to deduct 3 points from Enyimba for fielding suspended Ibenegbu
Football agent Mino Raiola
Mino Raiola 'Genius' and 'big mouth' best friend to the stars