Carl Ikeme congratulates Wolves on Premier League promotion

news

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has congratulated Wolverhampton Wanderers on gaining promotion from the Championship to the Premier League .

Wolverhampton Wanderers are back among England’s top teams after Fulham and Brentford played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday, April 14.

The Wolves got relegated from the top flight in 2012 and celebrated the return to the top flight after a six-year absence when they beat Birmingham City 2-0 on Sunday, April 15.

Ikeme who is still currently contracted to Wolverhampton Wanderer's did not take part in their Championship campaign.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined since Thursday, July 6th 2017 when he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia

Despite his unavailability Ikeme who is a product of the Wolves academy since 2003 showed support for Nuno Espirito Santos’ side on their achievement.

The shot-stopper took to his official Instagram account to show support for the team with a message which said, “Congratulations to everyone involved with our great club. The hard work, loyalty and togetherness is something to savour,”

Wolves have amassed a total of 95 points and are 12 points clear of second-placed Cardiff City.

Nuno Espirito’s team can win the league if they pick up one point in their next league fixture against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, April 21.