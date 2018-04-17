Carl Ikeme congratulates Wolves on Premier League promotion

Ikeme has not played since the 6th of July 2017 when he was diagnosed with acute leukemia.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are back among England’s top teams after Fulham and Brentford played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday, April 14.
The Wolves got relegated from the top flight in 2012 and celebrated the return to the top flight after a six-year absence when they beat Birmingham City 2-0 on Sunday, April 15.
Ikeme who is still currently contracted to Wolverhampton Wanderer's did not take part in their Championship campaign.
The 31-year-old has been sidelined since Thursday, July 6th 2017 when he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia
Despite his unavailability Ikeme who is a product of the Wolves academy since 2003 showed support for Nuno Espirito Santos’ side on their achievement.
The shot-stopper took to his official Instagram account to show support for the team with a message which said, “Congratulations to everyone involved with our great club. The hard work, loyalty and togetherness is something to savour,”
Wolves have amassed a total of 95 points and are 12 points clear of second-placed Cardiff City.
Nuno Espirito’s team can win the league if they pick up one point in their next league fixture against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, April 21.