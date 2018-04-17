Home > Sports > Football >

Carl Ikeme congratulates Wolves on Premier League promotion

Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper congratulates Wolverhampton Wanderers on Premier League promotion

Ikeme has not played since the 6th of July 2017 when he was diagnosed with acute leukemia.

  • Published:
Carl Ikeme play Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has congratulated Wolverhampton Wanderers on gaining promotion from the Championship to the Premier League. (Instagram/Carl Ikeme)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has congratulated Wolverhampton Wanderers on gaining promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are back among England’s top teams after Fulham and Brentford played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday, April 14.

The Wolves got relegated from the top flight in 2012 and celebrated the return to the top flight after a six-year absence when they beat Birmingham City 2-0 on Sunday, April 15.

Ikeme who is still currently contracted to Wolverhampton Wanderer's did not take part in their Championship campaign.

Carl Ikeme play Ikeme did not take part in Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship promotion campaign (Twitter/Carl Ikeme)

 

The 31-year-old has been sidelined since Thursday, July 6th 2017 when he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia

Despite his unavailability Ikeme who is a product of the Wolves academy since 2003 showed support for Nuno Espirito Santos’ side on their achievement.

The shot-stopper took to his official Instagram account to show support for the team with a message which said,  “Congratulations to everyone involved with our great club. The hard work, loyalty and togetherness is something to savour,”

 

Wolves have amassed a total of 95 points and are 12 points clear of second-placed Cardiff City.

Nuno Espirito’s team can win the league if they pick up one point in their next league fixture against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, April 21.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Manchester City Walker, Mendy lead Premier League title celebrationsbullet
2 Xavier Amaechi Nigerian-born forward inspires Arsenal to FA Youth Cup...bullet
3 Victor Moses Super Eagles forward nominated for Chelsea Player of...bullet

Related Articles

Carl Ikeme Ailing Nigerian keeper able to crack joke
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper thanks football world for support following acute leukaemia diagnosis
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemia
Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers are back to English top flight
Carl Ikeme Goalkeeper to keep Wolves No. 1 jersey despite battle with leukaemia
Carl Ikeme Good to see Super Eagles goalkeeper smiling
Carl Ikeme Mikel Obi, other Super Eagles players wear shirts with ‘stay strong Carl’ to press conference
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper gives update on his recovery
Carl Ikeme Leon Balogun dedicates Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifying campaign to goalkeeper
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles players send signed jersey to goalkeeper

Football

Henry Onyekuru
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward back in full training with Anderlecht
Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller (right) celebrates a goal against England in 2013
Football Rangers suspend Miller, captain Wallace
Damjanovic (L) fights for the ball with Japan's Kashima Antlers midfielder Kento Misao
Football Damjanovic puts Suwon into AFC Champions League last 16
Midfielder Paul Pogba, second left, and Ousmane Dembele, third left, appear for France in a recent international friendly against England
Football FIFA probes Russia over racist chants