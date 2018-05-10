Home > Sports > Football >

Cantona World Cup 'spy' say Peru press

Football Cantona World Cup 'spy' say Peru press

Former France captain Eric Cantona raised eyebrows midweek when his presence at a Peru training session sparked a series of World Cup conspiracy theories through the national press.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The feisty former France striker Eric Cantona best remembered for kung fu kicking a football fan has been involved lately in making a series of football documentaries play

The feisty former France striker Eric Cantona best remembered for kung fu kicking a football fan has been involved lately in making a series of football documentaries

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former France captain Eric Cantona raised eyebrows midweek when his presence at a Peru training session sparked a series of World Cup conspiracy theories through the national press.

France play Peru at the World Cup this summer in a group that also features Australia and Denmark.

"A spy observing the Peru team," was one headline in the daily Trome, showing a photo of Cantona next to the Peru coach Ricardo Gareca.

"How could the authorities authorise the presence of a Frenchman," the daily asked.

Observers in France will be aware that there is no love lost between Cantona and France coach Didier Deschamps, who Cantona one called 'That water carrier'.

"Enemy in the house," headlined the sports daily Libero, who said they hoped Cantona, who was making a documentary, would not pass on information to Deschamps.

The feisty former striker Cantona best remembered for kung fu kicking a football fan has been involved lately in making a series of football documentaries.

France and Peru play on June 21 in Yekaterinburg, in central Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Ex-Arsenal player breaks up with Big Brother star Dillishbullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great present at Emirates Stadium to honour...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nwakaeme says a place in Nigeria's World Cup squad will...bullet

Football

Arda Turan
Arda Turan Former Barcelona midfielder gets 16-match ban for pushing referee
Bank's usual mandatory minimum of five hours opening will be reduced to four during the 2018 World Cup, Brazil's Central Bank said
Football Brazilian banks authorized to close for World Cup games
Marseille coach Rudi Garcia leads his side to Guingamp on Friday for a crucial league match that could determine their Champions League destiny next season
Football Champions League future trumps Europa frenzy for Marseille at Guingamp
Basaksehir's Arda Turan (L), pictured in April 2018, was banned for 10 matches for attacking the assistant referee
Football Turkey bans Turan for record 16 games over referee attack