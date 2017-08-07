Cameroon :  Country 'not ready' to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon face being stripped of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after continental football chief Ahmad Ahmad admitted Saturday that the country "is not ready" to host the 2019 tournament.

"Cameroon isn't ready to welcome even four teams," said Ahmad, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

With Cameroon struggling to complete the necessary infrastructure projects to host the three-week event, Ahmad said that an inspection committee will be sent to evaluate progress.

"It's only then that we would take the necessary conclusions with the executive committee," he said before adding that there is always a "plan B".

"Plan B is to open tender procedures so that there are other (countries) participating in the organisation," said Ahmad without elaborating.

A number of countries, including Morocco and Algeria, have said they are ready to host the 2019 event.