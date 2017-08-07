Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Cameroon :  Country 'not ready' to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon Country 'not ready' to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

A number of countries, including Morocco and Algeria, have said they are ready to host the 2019 event.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"Cameroon isn't ready to welcome even four teams," said Ahmad Ahmad, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) play

"Cameroon isn't ready to welcome even four teams," said Ahmad Ahmad, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

(AFP/File)

Odion Ighalo Striker has been informed he will be part of Super Eagles squad for Cameroon
Super Eagles NFF have concluded plans for away trip to Cameroon
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain speaks on Cameroon game and Nigeria’s 2018 FIFA World Cup chances
Mikel Obi Wife of Super Eagles captain ‘will ‘kill’ him if Nigeria fail to qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Nigeria Vs Cameroon FIFA appoint referees for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain declares himself fit for Cameroon
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star impresses Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr
Mbappe Ever wondered why French youngster has a Nigerian middle name?
AFCON Africa Cup of Nations expands to 24 teams for 2019
Sports 8 more countries will participate in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as CAF announces expansion
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cameroon face being stripped of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after continental football chief Ahmad Ahmad admitted Saturday that the country "is not ready" to host the 2019 tournament.

"Cameroon isn't ready to welcome even four teams," said Ahmad, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

With Cameroon struggling to complete the necessary infrastructure projects to host the three-week event, Ahmad said that an inspection committee will be sent to evaluate progress.

"It's only then that we would take the necessary conclusions with the executive committee," he said before adding that there is always a "plan B".

"Plan B is to open tender procedures so that there are other (countries) participating in the organisation," said Ahmad without elaborating.

A number of countries, including Morocco and Algeria, have said they are ready to host the 2019 event.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US courtbullet
2 Community Shield Courtois, Morata gift Arsenal trophybullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Player gets injured on Leicester City debutbullet

Football

Real Madrid players take part in a training session in Miami, Florida, on July 28, 2017
Real Madrid Club ready to go without Ronaldo against United in Super Cup
Gabriel Agbonlahor
Carl Ikeme Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor pays emotional tribute to Super Eagles goalkeeper
Sunday Adetunji
Abia Warriors Sunday Adetunji suffers broken hand after netting brace against Lobi
Chelsea's head coach Antonio Conte (L) and Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger stand along the touchline during the English FA Community Shield football match on August 6, 2017
Arsene Wenger Manager fearful of another slow Arsenal start