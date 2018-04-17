Despite a win in the first leg Plateau United are out of the CAF Confederations Cup.
Plateau United defeated USM Alger 2-1 in the first leg encounter played at the Agege soccer temple on Saturday, April 7.
Plateau United lost 4-0 to USM Alger in the second leg fixture away from home.
The Algerian side took the lead in the 29th minute through Oussama Darfalou.
Algers doubled their lead before the break when Kadour Beldjilali scored in the 44th minute to make it 2-0.
Darfalou scored the third goal of the game to seal the result in the 49th minute.
Mohamed Benkhemassa put the game out of sight when he added to the scoreline with Alger's fourth of the game in the 82nd minute.
The result means that Plateau United lost 6-2 on aggregate to USM Algers and will not feature in any continental competition this season.
The other three NPFL sides will play on Wednesday, Enyimba host Bidvest Wits after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, April 18 Akwa United host El Hilal after a 2-0 loss, while MFM travel to Djoliba with a 0-1 defeat in the first leg.