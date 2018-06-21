Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Caballero howler gifts Croatia goal at World Cup

Football Caballero howler gifts Croatia goal at World Cup

A howler from Argentina's Willy Caballero gifted Croatia a 1-0 second-half lead in their World Cup clash on Thursday -- the latest in a string of goalkeeping errors in big matches.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Croatia took advantage of an awful mistake by Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero play

Croatia took advantage of an awful mistake by Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A howler from Argentina's Willy Caballero gifted Croatia a 1-0 second-half lead in their World Cup clash on Thursday -- the latest in a string of goalkeeping errors in big matches.

The Chelsea stopper attempted a chipped pass over Ante Rebic from inside his own area, but totally underhit his effort and the Croatia winger fired an unstoppable volley into the roof of the net.

The World Cup in Russia has already seen some questionable goalkeeping, including a poor performance from Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Mayouf in a 5-0 thumping by Russia on the opening day.

David De Gea, regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in the world, also had a moment to forget when he allowed a Cristiano Ronaldo shot to slip through his grasp in Spain's 3-3 draw with Portugal.

Liverpool's Loris Karius made two embarrassing blunders in last month's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Caballero is only starting for Argentina because Manchester United's Sergio Romero is missing the tournament through injury.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
2 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
3 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of...bullet

Football

Willy Caballero was the trending topic on Twitter after his mistake condemned Argentina to a 3-0 loss against Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener on Thursday, June 21.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Cabellero gifts Croatia win over Argentina
I'm off!: Argentinian defender Ramiro Funes Mori (left) has signed for Villarreal
Football Funes Mori leaves Everton for Villarreal
Nemanja Matic says Serbia face a 'hellish' World Cup encounter against Switzerland
Football Serbia's Matic expects 'hellish' Swiss World Cup clash
France's midfielder N'Golo Kante was omnipresent as he mopped up in front of his overworked back four
Football Kante 'has 15 lungs' says French teammate Pogba