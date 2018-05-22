Home > Sports > Football >

Buffon to make a decision on PSG within week

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon said Monday that he will make a decision this week on whether he will be joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon bowed out at Juventus on Saturday after 17 years at the club play

(AFP/File)
Buffon, 40, played his final game for the Italian giants in a 2-1 win over Verona on Saturday, capping a 17-year career in Turin that harvested seven consecutive Serie A titles.

"PSG? I need a week to be calm and analyse everything. These aren't simple choices. At 40, you can't make decisions in the heat of the moment," Buffon told Sky Sports Italia after playing in former Italy team-mate Andrea Pirlo's testimonial at the San Siro on Monday.

"Do I speak French? No," he added.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi earlier in the day poured cold water on suggestions Buffon could step in to replace the French club's number one goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola.

Al-Khelaifi told L'Equipe sports daily: "He (Buffon) is a fantastic goalkeeper, he's very charismatic and is a true gentleman. I'm sure all the clubs want him."

