Home > Sports > Football >

Buffon press conference Thursday as retirement looms

Football Buffon press conference Thursday as retirement looms

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hold a press conference on Thursday morning, during which he is expected to announce his retirement, the Serie A champions announced.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gianluigi Buffon is set to bow out at the end of the season after over 20 years at the top level play

Gianluigi Buffon is set to bow out at the end of the season after over 20 years at the top level

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hold a press conference on Thursday morning, during which he is expected to announce his retirement, the Serie A champions announced.

The 40-year-old Italian international has said he intends to hang up his gloves at the end of the season, but as yet has not made an official announcement.

Juventus sealed a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday, to complete a league and cup double for the fourth year in a row.

The club said in a statement without giving further details that the press conference would take place at the Allianz Stadium at 11.30 local time (0930 GMT).

Buffon, who has won nine Serie A titles with the club since joining in 2001 from Parma, is expected to play his final game on Saturday against Verona in Turin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for campbullet
2 Paris Saint-Germain Neymar models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt...bullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City star scores against Tottenham to...bullet

Football

Antonio Conte
Chelsea Abramovich shortlists Enrique, Sarri, Jardim to replace Conte
Junior Lokosa
Junior Lokosa 18-goal NPFL striker makes Super Eagles pre-World Cup squad
After a sterling season with Liverpool, Egypt are hoping forward Mohamed Salah finds his scoring feet this summer at the World Cup in Russia
Football Egypt banking on Salah's Liverpool form at World Cup
Thomas Tuchel will be expected to transform PSG into giants both at home and in Europe
Football Thomas Tuchel, the rule-breaking coach and innovator