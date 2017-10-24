Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Buffon :  Goalie to retire unless Juve win Champions League

Buffon Goalie to retire unless Juve win Champions League

Italian international goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said Tuesday he will retire at the end of the season, unless Juventus win the Champions League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon gestures during the Italian Serie A football match Udinese vs Juventus at the Friuli stadium in Udine on October 22, 2017 play

Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon gestures during the Italian Serie A football match Udinese vs Juventus at the Friuli stadium in Udine on October 22, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Italian international goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said Tuesday he will retire at the end of the season, unless Juventus win the Champions League.

The 39-year-old plans to bring the curtain down on his career after the 2018 World Cup, but if Juventus triumph in Europe he could continue on to try to add the Club World Cup to his collection.

"There's no margin (to change mind) because I'm quite convinced of the choices I've made," Buffon, who was named as the goalkeeper of the year at FIFA's The Best awards on Monday, told Sky Sport.

"This is my last season and I'm pretty sure of the choices I make. One or two more years wouldn't add or take away from what I've already achieved."

"The only way would be to win the Champions League," he continued, suggesting that he would share the role with his understudy Wojciech Szczesny at the Club World Cup.

"At that point, to try to win the Club World Cup, maybe Szczesny could play one game and me another," suggested Buffon, who has played 633 times for Juventus and 173 matches for Italy.

"But I think with a goalkeeper like him behind it is normal that next year I'll stand aside."

Juventus, European champions in 1985 and 1996, have finished runners-up in the Champions League twice in the past three years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid superstar beats Messi, Neymar to win 2017...bullet
2 Francis Kone FIFA Fair Play award winner who has saved 4 players from...bullet
3 The Best FIFA Football Awards Follow live coverage as Ronaldo,...bullet

Related Articles

Serie A Allegri erupts as Cuadrado saves Juventus blushes
Serie A Bonucci saves Juve blushes in rare league draw
Serie A Napoli slow Juve title drive in Higuain showdown
Champions League Juventus hold firm to knock out Barcelona
Champions League Atletico have edge in Europe semis - Buffon
Champions League Buffon hails Madrid class after final heartbreak

Football

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between against Basel at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on September 12, 2017
Serie A Juventus escape punishment in Pogba case - club president
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star takes his family to dinner at London restaurant after Best FIFA Award win
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Football star pays medical bill of 370 people affected by fire in Portugal
Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star getting World Cup tips from his Arsenal teammates, Ozil and Mertesacker