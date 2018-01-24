Home > Sports > Football >

Brown Ideye is expected to complete a move to Spanish outfit Malaga according to reports

Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye is on the verge of a move to Spanish Side Malaga from Chinese outfit Tianjin Teda.

There has been no official statement from the either Malaga or Tianjin Teda but reports suggest that the Spanish team are in negotiations to land the Nigerian international.

According to a story posted by Ideye's Instagram account, he has already made the trip to Spain to undergo a medical  ahead of the move.

 

The 29-year-old moved to China from Greek side Olympiakos for a fee in the region of €12 million, but had his playing time limited ever since the arrival of Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong.

A move in the winter transfer window will enhance Ideye's chances of making the Super Eagles warm up matches in March against Poland and Serbia, as he hopes to make the World Cup team.

Malaga look forward to add Ideye to their attack, as he has a lot of experience playing for various club sides across Europe.

The forward started his football in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) with Ocean Boys and  Bayelsa United before moving abroad to play with Swiss club Neuchâtel Xamax, then to Sochaux in France,  he then spent three years at Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv.

He moved to England to play at West Bromwich Albion for one season before joining Greek side Olympiacos.

He left Europe for China in the winter transfer window of 2017 and joined Mikel Obi at Tianjin Teda.

Ideye was part of the Nigerian youth team before progressing to the Super Eagles, where he has made a total of 28 appearances and scored six goals.

