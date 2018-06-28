Pulse.ng logo
British parliament to fly the flag for England's World Cup hopes

Britain's House of Commons is to fly the St George's flag in support of Gareth Southgate's England team as World Cup fever sweeps the nation following a bright start in Russia.

  Published:
England fans hold the St Georges flag play

England fans hold the St Georges flag

(AFP/File)
The decision followed an announcement by Prime Minister Theresa May that the flag would fly over her official residence at 10 Downing Street on the days the team were playing.

The Commons will start flying the flag on the day England play their last-16 match next week.

"I am keen that the House shows its support for the team in the World Cup, as I would be if any of the other home nations were competing -- as I hope they will be in 2022," Bercow told MPs.

"I've therefore decided that the House of Commons will indeed fly the St George's flag for the next England game, which will be on Monday, July 2 or Tuesday, July 3 -- dependent on the outcome of today's match against Belgium.

"I know I speak for the whole House in wishing the Three Lions the best of luck tonight."

England beat Tunisia 2-1 and hammered Panama 6-1 to qualify for the World Cup knockout rounds.

