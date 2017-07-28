Brila Article Of The Week :  Eagles to camp and play CHAN qualifier in Kano

Nigeria’s senior home –based professionals will camp for their 5th African Nations Championship qualifying fixture against either of Benin Republic or Togo in the ancient city of Kano.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, stated on Wednesday that the Kano State Government has given approval for the camping, which will start on Monday, 24th July 2017.

“The administration of Governor Umar Ganduje has approved that the Eagles camp in Kano from Monday, 24th July ahead of the first leg of their qualifying fixture against either Benin or Togo, which will be in Cotonou or Lome on 13th August.

“The Super Eagles’ delegation will depart for the away match on 11th August, and return to Kano to continue camping for the second leg, which will come up on 19th August,” explained Sanusi.

Both Togo and Benin Republic played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their preliminary fixture in Lome at the weekend, with the second leg slated for the Stade de L’Amitie in Cotonou on Sunday.

The winner will host 2014 bronze medalists Nigeria before flying into Kano for the second leg scheduled for the Sani Abacha Stadium a week later.

