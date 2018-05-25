Brighton sign Romania striker Andone

news

Brighton completed the signing of Deportivo La Coruna striker Florin Andone for an undisclosed fee on Friday, the Premier League club announced.

The Romania international will join the Seagulls on a five-year contract when the window for international transfers opens on June 8.

The 25-year-old scored 19 goals in 69 appearances during his two seasons with Spanish side Deportivo, who were relegated at the end of the Spanish league season.

Albion manager Chris Hughton said Andone, who reportedly signed for a fee of £5.25 million ($7 million, 6 million euros), had been a long-term target.

"We are delighted that Florin has agreed to join us. He is a player that we have tracked for some time and he will add a new dimension to our attacking options," Hughton told the club's official website.

"He is a very hard-working player, and has proven his quality at the highest level in Spain, as well as at international level."

Andone, who has scored once in 21 appearances for his country, played three times at Euro 2016.