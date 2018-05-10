Home > Sports > Football >

Brazilian banks authorized to close for World Cup games

Brazilian bankers can breathe a sigh of relief: they'll be allowed to close up and watch the national team in the World Cup on television.

Bank's usual mandatory minimum of five hours opening will be reduced to four during the 2018 World Cup, Brazil's Central Bank said play

Bank's usual mandatory minimum of five hours opening will be reduced to four during the 2018 World Cup, Brazil's Central Bank said

Financial authorities in Latin America's biggest economy have told all banks they can arrange their working hours around the far more important live coverage of the "selecao's" matches in Russia.

Banks "may change the opening hours of their branches on the days of the Brazilian football team's matches at the FIFA World Cup in Russia 2018," the Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The usual mandatory minimum of five hours opening will be reduced to four, the Central Bank said.

Brazil's much fancied team kicks off its campaign on June 17 against Switzerland at 1500 Brazilian time. That's on a Sunday, but the next two games in Group E, against Costa Rica and Serbia, will be in normal banking hours.

Brazil is the most successful team in World Cup history, with five titles.

