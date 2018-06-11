Pulse.ng logo
2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar, Brazil teammates welcomed with cakes in Russia

Brazilian stars were given a royal treatment as they arrived Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
The Brazil team were well welcomed for the 2018 FIFA World In Russia play

Brazil squad

(Twitter/CBF)
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr and his Brazilian teammates were welcomed with cakes as they arrived in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian team arrived Sochi in suits and boots for their World Cup campaign and were well attended to by the staff of their hotel who presented them with cakes, bread, and flags.

The Brazilian suits, shirts, and ties were all blue with the badge of their football association.

Brazil squad play The Brazilian stars were well suited as they arrived for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Avalon)

 

After defeating Austria 3-0 in their last friendly encounter, the Brazil team flew to Russia where they will aim to win their sixth FIFA World Cup title.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) posted pictures of the team's arrivals of their official Twitter account.

 

Upon their arrival in Sochi, the team posed for a group photograph in their suits as they were dozens of supporters waving the country’s flag.

Neymar was one of the star attractions for those who came out to receive the Samba boys, with the players welcomed by Russian dancers in traditional dresses.

Paulinho play Paulinho takes a bite of the cake (Twitter/CBF)

 

After an easy qualification campaign through the rigorous South American World Cup qualifying series, Brazil are among the favourites to win the trophy in Rusia.

Wearing their famous kits, Brazil begin their World Cup journey when they face Switzerland on Sunday, June 17.

