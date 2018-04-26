Boateng vows to fight for World Cup place after injury

news

Jerome Boateng has vowed to fight for his World Cup place with Germany after suffering a groin injury in Bayern Munich's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

Defensive lynchpin Boateng pulled up after a sprint in the first half of Wednesday's 2-1 semi-final first leg defeat and had to be helped off the field.

Bayern confirmed on Thursday that Boateng has "a structural injury to the groin muscles in the left thigh".

"Life is full of setbacks," Boateng wrote on his Instagram account.

"Live, feel, love, laugh, cry, play, win, lose, stumble, fall, but keep getting up."

"Now it's time to fight to be there in Russia. For that I will give everything."

According to Kicker magazine, he should be sidelined for four to six weeks, but Bayern have not said when Boateng will play next.

Germany's first World Cup group match is against Mexico in Moscow on June 17.

Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes had already ruled Boateng out of the return leg of the semi-final in Madrid next Tuesday.

The defender is also set to miss the German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 19.

Germany coach Joachim Loew will name his World Cup squad on May 15.

The world champions' goalkeeper Manuel Neuer meanwhile appears to be losing his battle to regain fitness in time for the finals in Russia, according to reports.

Having last played for Germany in October 2016, Neuer only resumed training with Bayern last week after seven months out with a metatarsal fracture.

Neither Neuer nor Bayern have been able to give a date for his return.

"I'd obviously like to help the team again, but I have to wait to see how the next steps go," Neuer told Sport Bild.

"It's also important what the doctors say (about) at what point I can be involved again.

"On top of that, I have to be happy with my performance level and be honest with myself. There are a lot of question marks."

Former Germany international and TV pundit Dietmar Hamann has said he doubts Neuer will be fit in time for the World Cup, but the player himself is cautiously optimistic.

"I think I'll be there and will be able to play, that's what I want," Neuer told Stern magazine.

"I am happy with the way things have gone until now, but of course, I wish they were a bit further on."