Blanco fires Timbers to 1-0 victory over Sounders

news

Sebastian Blanco scored the late winner Sunday as the Portland Timbers defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0 in the 100th match of a rivalry that predates the clubs' arrival in Major League Soccer.

In a match that saw both teams playing it cagey, Blanco found an opening in Seattle's defense and seized upon a Samuel Armenteros through ball to score in the 86th minute.

After firing over an advancing Stefan Frei, Blanco celebrated by donning a mask portraying "Chucky" -- the evil doll of the "Child's Play" horror movies.

"The mask is from my nickname in Argentina," he explained, saying he'd left it ready for use in case of a special occasion.

"I think today was an amazing moment," said Blanco, who pushed his team-leading goal total to five.

"We won 1-0 in our 100th game versus Seattle. "I think it (was) perfect."

The rivalry between the Northwestern regional clubs was born in the old North American Soccer league in 1975.

They also played each other in the A-League and the United Soccer League.