Betway puts sports betting in the palm of your hand

news

Where do you go if you’re looking for fantastic sports entertainment matched with big prizes?

Betway gives you all that and more, and what’s even better is that you can enjoy all the thrills anywhere, anytime with the Betway app.

The Betway Group is a leading online betting company that offers a wide range of gaming options to keep any sports enthusiast on top of their game. There are hundreds of sports events to choose from, including local and international football fixtures, cricket, horseracing, and most winter and summer olympic sports.

Betway is the ultimate spot to get all the latest sports news and updates, play top casino games and enter incredible competitions to win mega bucks.

Getting started is quick and easy. All you need to do is visit the Betway site on your mobile browser for instant access to a world of sports and gaming. The Betway app is designed to give you a smooth and hassle-free experience, with large buttons and high-quality graphics. Once you register an account you can start betting and winning immediately.

Your account is linked directly to your mobile number, which ensures all transactions are verified. A personal betting slip also helps you keep track of open bets and deposits and withdrawals can be quickly processed right in the palm of your hand. There’s no need to check the newspaper or search anywhere else to get your results. A live ticker gives you instant, real-time scores to make sure you never miss out on the excitement.

Gaming on your mobile means you never have to miss out on the fun. Even if you’re standing in a long queue or taking a weekend break away from home, Betway makes sure you can access all the sports entertainment on your handset. For soccer fans especially, Betway is known as the home of football entertainment. Here you can bet on Premier League, PSL, AFCon and other football games whenever, wherever. Betway is also a major sponsor for African and international football development, providing bigger and better training facilities and offering greater exchange programmes for local players and coaches, alike. No matter what your preference or schedule, with football betting available at Betway you’re always ahead of the game.

Betway is equipped to support most major banking methods, making deposits and withdrawals as safe and easy as possible. The best, up to date encryption software is used to protect personal data and all online transactins so you can be guarateed of a secure gaming experience.

Not only are you able to place bets with your debit/credit card, but other quick-pay methods are available like mPesa – a money transfer method that allows you to bet with your virtual money pocket that’s linked to your mobile number.

At Betway, there’s an array of options to keep you winning fantastic cash rewards. Sports fans have a selection of the best events as well as other entertaining games like weekly raffles and lucky draws that could even unlock millions.

This is a featured post.