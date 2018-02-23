Home > Sports > Football >

Betking crown Okocha at Unveiling Ceremony

Premium sports betting brand Betking, crowned Nigerian football great Austin Jay-Jay Okocha as the “king of the game” at their unveiling event on Thursday, February 22.

Okocha who is regarded as one of the best football exports from Africa was unveiled as the brand ambassador for Betking at the official launch held at the Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja Lagos.

Speaking on his new title as the “King” of Nigerian football Okocha expressed his delight at his new role.

He said, “I’ve trained my whole life to be a winner and if I know two things it’s that to be the best takes passion and persistence. Similarly, BetKing’s philosophy really speaks to me in that it believes that everyone, whatever their position, has a chance to become King of their own destiny,”

BetKing expressed their commitment to revolutionising the sports betting sector, with a philosophy which is attractive and aims to eradicate under age betting.

Byron Petzer CEO of BetKing spoke to Pulse Sports about their strategy as well as other exciting features they have to offer.

He said, “We are committed to changing the face of the sports betting industry in Nigeria and will be continuously customizing and developing new products with attractive innovative features, whilst maintaining our philosophy of putting our agents and online customers first,”

Co-founder of Betking Adekunle Adeniji, spoke about the platforms commitment to enriching the lives of young Nigerians, not just through sports betting as they intend to enrich 10 young entrepreneurs with 10 million naira to start their own business as well as create up to 4000 jobs over the next 12 months.

Adeniji said, “BetKing will also focus on contributing to Nigerian society. By creating over 4000 jobs in 12 months through its agency network across the country, BetKing will be offering all Nigerians the opportunities to become kingmakers!”

Betking is licensed in Lagos, Anambra, Oyo and Osun states but national expansions plans are ongoing and will start soon.

BetKing’s provides a world class betting platform, with their over 80 years of experience in the industry, they offer outstanding world class odds and bonuses, as well as new 24 hour pay our rule.

Betking also has a minimum betting rate of 100naira and minimum withdrawal rate of 5000naira.

The platform offers betting on the major sporting events such as football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, boxing and so much more.

