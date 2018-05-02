Best of Africa Awards: Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Year

news

Super Eagles stars, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi were honoured at 2018 Best of Africa Awards that held in London on Monday, April 30.

BoA is an awards evening to honour and celebrate the philanthropic endeavours and achievements of African-born football players.

Iwobi received the Philanthropic Endeavour: Community Action award for the remarkable role has played to impact communities.

Ndidi was included in the Team of the Year that had the likes of Leroy Sane of Senegalese descent, N'Golo Kante of Malian descent, Romelu Lukaku and Vincent Kompany of Congolese heritage, Paul Pogba born to Guinean parents and Nathan Ake of Cote d'Ivoire descent.

Egypt international Mohamed Salah, Eric Bailey of Cote d’Ivoire and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also make the Team of the Year.

Iwobi and Ndidi were joined at the awards ceremony by the likes of Ola Aina, Christian Atsu, Wilfred Zaha and Yannick Bolasie.

The likes of Aubameyang, Salah and Yaya Toure were among the big winners at 2018 Best of Africa Awards.