Home > Sports > Football >

Best of Africa Awards: Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Year

Best of Africa Awards Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Year

BoA celebrate the philanthropic endeavours and achievements of African-born football players.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play Best of Africa Awards: Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Year (Twitter/BoA_Awards)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles stars, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi were honoured at 2018 Best of Africa Awards that held in London on Monday, April 30.

BoA is an awards evening to honour and celebrate the philanthropic endeavours and achievements of African-born football players.

Iwobi received the Philanthropic Endeavour: Community Action award for the remarkable role has played to impact communities.

Mr Eazi, Christian Atsu, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Zaha, N'Golo Kante play Best of Africa Awards: Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Year (Twitter/ Christian Atsu)

 

Ndidi was included in the Team of the Year that had the likes of Leroy Sane of Senegalese descent, N'Golo Kante of Malian descent, Romelu Lukaku and Vincent Kompany of Congolese heritage, Paul Pogba born to Guinean parents and Nathan Ake of Cote d'Ivoire descent.

Egypt international Mohamed Salah, Eric Bailey of Cote d’Ivoire and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also make the Team of the Year.

Iwobi and Ndidi were joined at the awards ceremony by the likes of Ola Aina, Christian Atsu, Wilfred Zaha and Yannick Bolasie.

The likes of Aubameyang, Salah and Yaya Toure were among the big winners at 2018 Best of Africa Awards.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder scared of Argentina’s Messibullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super...bullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder to undergo scan on hamstring...bullet

Related Articles

Alex Iwobi & Jay Ajayi Arsenal midfielder, NFL star show their Nigerian sides in new Rapid Fire video
Nigeria 0 Vs 2 Serbia Super Eagles players’ rating in friendly defeat
Wilfred Ndidi Arsenal hold talks with representatives of Super Eagles midfielder
Ola Aina Super Eagles defender reveals why he chose Nigeria over England
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star, teammates left in tears as Wenger steps down

Football

Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder wins Leicester City Young Player of the Year
Karim Benzema scored twice but Real Madrid had to hang on for a 4-3 aggregate win after Bayern levelled 2-2.
Football 'You have to suffer' - Zidane hails gritty Real win
Confident smile: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp addresses the media in Rome
Football Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final
Firmino tied his future to Liverpool with a new five-year contract on Sunday.
Football Flexible Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool