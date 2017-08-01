Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Best Nigerian footballers of 2017 so far

Pulse Mid-Year Review Best Nigerian footballers of 2017 so far

This review look at the best Nigerian players so far in 2017 and how they have been recognised.

  • Published:
Victor Moses play This list takes a look at the five best Nigerian players so far. Victor Moses is number one (PA)

Victor Moses Chelsea wing-back celebrate Premier League title win with wife, kids
MFM FC Odey, Olatunbosun, Onuwa score in five-goal thriller
Wilfred Ndidi Nigerian midfielder named Leicester City's Young Player of the Year
Henry Onyekuru Everton have finally confirmed signing of Nigerian star
John Ogu Super Eagles midfielder revels in Israeli Super Cup win
Victor Moses From unwanted loanee to celebrated Premier League winner
Victor Moses Photos of Chelsea wing-back with Premier League trophy
Victor Moses Super Eagles star jets out with Chelsea for pre-season tour of China, Omeruo dropped
Victor Moses Chelsea star earns over N2B in a year
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In this list for the Pulse mid-year review, we look at the five best Nigeria players so far in 2017.

1. Victor Moses

Victor Moses play Moses won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017 (Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

 

The Nigerian player that won the biggest club trophy in 2017, the Premier League title. In a brilliant form that started from 2016, Moses played an influential role in Chelsea’s Premier League title win and their run to the FA Cup final.

2. Henry Onyekuru

Henry onyekuru play Henry Onyekuru is the Nigerian break-out star of 2017 (PA Images)

 

Clearly, the breakout Nigerian star of 2017, Onyekuru’s performances for Belgian side KAS Eupen put him in the watchlist of some of the biggest clubs in Europe and gave him a Super Eagles call-up.

In the season that just ended, Onyekuru scored 24 goals for Eupen in what was his breakout year. Arsenal and a host of other clubs were interested in him before Everton eventually signed him.

3. Stephen Odey

Stephen Odey play Stephen Odey has set the NPFL on fire this season (NPFL)

 

32 matches in and there is still no answer to Stephen Odey in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The MFM FC striker has netted 18 league goals for the Lagos-based club since the current NPFL season started in January. The striker has formed an efficient trio with Sikiru Olatunbosun and Chukwuka Onuwa to make MFM FC one of the most exciting teams in Nigeria.

4. Anthony Nwakaeme

Anthony Nwakaeme and John Ogu play Anthony Nwakaeme (left) won back to back titles in Israel (Instagram)

 

Nwakaeme won back to back league titles in Israel with his club Hapoel Be'er Sheva. He scored 14 goals in 23 league appearances earning him the award for the best player in Israel. Winning the best player award in any country including Israel is not a small feat.

It’s still a shock to many that the striker is yet to get a Super Eagles call-up from Gernot Rohr.

5. Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi was named Leicester City Young Player of the Year despite joining only in January (Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

 

The Premier League can be a tough place to play, taking most players months and maybe a year to adapt. Not for Nigerian midfielder Ndidi who joined Leicester City in January and has still not put a wrong foot in.

The 20-year-old has impressed critics with his composed and combative midfield play. He has even had to deny agreeing on a move to Manchester United.

Mediocre players are not linked to Manchester United, that’s how far the Nigerian midfielder has come.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 John Fashanu Ex-England striker held in Abuja prison over land scam!bullet
2 Barcelona 3 Vs Real Madrid 2 Pique lifts Barcelona as El Clasico lives...bullet
3 Alex Iwobi Arsenal star wasn’t impressive despite scoring in...bullet

Football

USA goalkeeper Tim Howard cheers his team's victory after their CONCACAF Gold Cup match against Costa Rica, in Dallas, Texas, on July 22, 2017
Real Madrid Club expected to give MLS stars intense match
Denmark's Pernille Harder attends a training session in Bavel, the Netherlands, on July 31, 2017
Pernille Harder Denmark captain wants more after Germany women's Euro win
Nemanja Matic
Nemanja Matic Manchester United confirm deal for Chelsea midfielder
Nemanja Matic, pictured in February 2017, signed a three-year contract with Manchester United with the option to extend it by a year
Manchester United Matic and Mourinho back together