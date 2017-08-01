Best Nigerian footballers of 2017 so far

In this list for the Pulse mid-year review, we look at the five best Nigeria players so far in 2017.

1. Victor Moses

The Nigerian player that won the biggest club trophy in 2017, the Premier League title. In a brilliant form that started from 2016, Moses played an influential role in Chelsea’s Premier League title win and their run to the FA Cup final.

2. Henry Onyekuru

Clearly, the breakout Nigerian star of 2017, Onyekuru’s performances for Belgian side KAS Eupen put him in the watchlist of some of the biggest clubs in Europe and gave him a Super Eagles call-up.

In the season that just ended, Onyekuru scored 24 goals for Eupen in what was his breakout year. Arsenal and a host of other clubs were interested in him before Everton eventually signed him.

3. Stephen Odey

32 matches in and there is still no answer to Stephen Odey in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The MFM FC striker has netted 18 league goals for the Lagos-based club since the current NPFL season started in January. The striker has formed an efficient trio with Sikiru Olatunbosun and Chukwuka Onuwa to make MFM FC one of the most exciting teams in Nigeria.

4. Anthony Nwakaeme

Nwakaeme won back to back league titles in Israel with his club Hapoel Be'er Sheva. He scored 14 goals in 23 league appearances earning him the award for the best player in Israel. Winning the best player award in any country including Israel is not a small feat.

It’s still a shock to many that the striker is yet to get a Super Eagles call-up from Gernot Rohr.

5. Wilfred Ndidi

The Premier League can be a tough place to play, taking most players months and maybe a year to adapt. Not for Nigerian midfielder Ndidi who joined Leicester City in January and has still not put a wrong foot in.

The 20-year-old has impressed critics with his composed and combative midfield play. He has even had to deny agreeing on a move to Manchester United.

Mediocre players are not linked to Manchester United, that’s how far the Nigerian midfielder has come.