Home > Sports > Football >

Besiktas refuses to play in Istanbul derby resumption

Football Besiktas refuses to play in Istanbul derby resumption

Istanbul club Besiktas said on Thursday it would not take part in next week's resumption of the Turkish Cup semi-final game against rival Fenerbahce abandoned after violence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man down: Besiktas head coach Senol Gunes suffered a head injury after being hit by a missile thrown from the crowd against Fenerbache play

Man down: Besiktas head coach Senol Gunes suffered a head injury after being hit by a missile thrown from the crowd against Fenerbache

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Istanbul club Besiktas said on Thursday it would not take part in next week's resumption of the Turkish Cup semi-final game against rival Fenerbahce abandoned after violence.

"We have taken the decision not to take part in the match to be played on Thursday, May 3," the club said in a statement.

If Besiktas do not play next Thursday, Fenerbahce would be declared the winners by default.

Fenerbahce was playing at home against Besiktas when last Thursday's match was stopped in the 57th minute after Besiktas coach Senol Gunes was struck by an object thrown from the stands.

Gunes needed five stitches in his head after he was taken to hospital following the incident.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Wednesday ruled that the match should resume from the time it stopped but without any spectators.

The rivals were locked at 0-0 in the night and 2-2 on aggregate.

Besiktas said the decision came as a "huge surprise" which it met with "sorrow and regret".

The club's supporters on Thursday urged Besiktas to boycott the match resumption in protest against the TFF's ruling which they considered too lenient towards Fenerbahce.

Besiktas said it was convinced the decision was the "most dignified", adding that the club wanted to ensure its supporters' voice was heard.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super Eagles...bullet
2 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet
3 Willian, David Luiz Chelsea players launch new restaurantbullet

Football

Neymar, who is recuperating in a Rio de Janeiro coastal mansion, said last week he would not return to the pitch until at least May 17
Football Neymar recovery on track, will be back for World Cup: doctor
Heartland FC
Heartland FC NPFL club docked 3 points, to play behind-closed-doors at home stadium for fans’ attack on referee
Aresene Wenger's clashes with former United boss Alex Ferguson are the stuff of legend and his relationship with current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been laced with bitterness
Football Wenger set for for Old Trafford farewell
All over: Diego Maradona quit as coach of Fujairah in the UAE on Friday
Football Maradona quits as coach of second division UAE team - lawyer