Bernd Storck :  Hungary coach out after poor World Cup campaign

Bernd Storck Hungary coach out after poor World Cup campaign

Hungary said Tuesday it has parted company with national football coach Bernd Storck after a disappointing 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Hungary's German head coach Bernd Storck has stepped down after an unsuccessful bid to reach the 2018 World Cup finals

Hungary's German head coach Bernd Storck has stepped down after an unsuccessful bid to reach the 2018 World Cup finals

(AFP/File)
"The Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) board has agreed unanimously to accept Bernd Storck's mutually agreed departure," Jeno Sipos, an MLSZ spokesman, told reporters in Budapest.

"We thank him for his work, as he brought successes to the Hungary team in the recent past," Sipos said.

Last year Storck, 54, steered the Magyars to Euro 2016 in France, their first qualification for a major tournament since the 1986 World Cup.

Since then, Hungary slumped to a defeat against tiny Andorra, and failed to beat another minnow the Faroe Islands during an unsuccessful bid to reach next year's World Cup finals.

Storck was appointed in 2015 to overhaul Hungary's youth structures, and took over from national team caretaker coach Pal Dardai later that year.

