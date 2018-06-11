Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Belgium World Cup discard Origi enjoys Kenyan roots

Football Belgium World Cup discard Origi enjoys Kenyan roots

Wolfsburg striker Divock Origi is putting the disappointment of being left out of Belgium's World Cup squad behind him with a two-week holiday in his ancestral home, Kenya.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Belgium striker Divock Origi burst to prominence in Brazil 2014, but was overlooked for the 2018 finals in Russia play

Belgium striker Divock Origi burst to prominence in Brazil 2014, but was overlooked for the 2018 finals in Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wolfsburg striker Divock Origi is putting the disappointment of being left out of Belgium's World Cup squad behind him with a two-week holiday in his ancestral home, Kenya.

The 23-year-old son of former Kenyan international Mike Okoth Origi was the breakout star of Belgium's World Cup campaign in Brazil four years ago.

But faltering form saw him left out of Robert Martinez's squad for Russia.

On loan from Liverpool to German side Wolfsburg, Origi has scored only six goals in 31 appearances this season but said he's optimistic about his future.

"Many times after a game, I get the feeling that I have not done enough... of course there is room for improvement," he told Kenya's NTV on Sunday.

"But then, when you believe that God is in control and you will improve, then it happens. You also have to practice harder," he said.

Origi gained international prominence in Brazil in 2014 when, as a Belgian substitute, he became the country's youngest-ever World Cup goalscorer, his on target shot against 2018 hosts Russia propelling Belgium into the second round.

Belgium open their World Cup campaign against Panama next Monday, with Tunisia and England to follow.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles coach to get N10.8M for Nigeria’s 2018...bullet
2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal star says he will support Super...bullet
3 Chuba Akpom Pinnick says Arsenal star excited to commit to Nigeriabullet

Football

Oghenekaro Etebo joins Stoke City for five years
Oghenekaro Etebo Super Eagles midfielder joins Stoke City on a 5-year deal
Argentine defender Javier Mascherano has stated that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are disorganized ahead of their group stage meeting at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Super Eagles Mascherano says Nigeria are disorganized
Mikel John Obi and Mark Clattenburg
Mikel Obi Former Premier referee Clattenburg says he has no respect for midfielder over 2012 allegation of racial abuse
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian teammates have arrived in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
2018 FIFA World Cup Mohamed Salah, Egypt teammates arrive Russia