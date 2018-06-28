Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Belgian PM surprises UK's May with World Cup shirt

Football Belgian PM surprises UK's May with World Cup shirt

Brexit may have caused tensions between Britain and the EU, but Belgian premier Charles Michel broke the ice at a summit on Thursday by giving his British counterpart Theresa May a World Cup football shirt.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The gift of the red and yellow Belgian shirt featured the number 10 -- most likely a reference to May's 10 Downing Street residence -- and the name of Belgium and Chelsea star Eden Hazard play

The gift of the red and yellow Belgian shirt featured the number 10 -- most likely a reference to May's 10 Downing Street residence -- and the name of Belgium and Chelsea star Eden Hazard

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brexit may have caused tensions between Britain and the EU, but Belgian premier Charles Michel broke the ice at a summit on Thursday by giving his British counterpart Theresa May a World Cup football shirt.

The gift of the red and yellow Belgian shirt featured the number 10 -- most likely a reference to May's 10 Downing Street residence -- and the name of Belgium and Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

One of the most tense Brussels summits in years coincides with a Belgium-England match that will decide which team goes top of their group at the tournament in Russia.

The young Belgian prime minister seized the opportunity to lighten the mood as leaders mingled just before the real EU business started.

He fumbled with a black box with red lining, the colours of Belgium, before unveiling the shirt which he then handed to a clearly surprised May.

Britain's usually reserved premier laughed wholeheartedly at the unexpected gift and then held it up for all to see.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Luxembourg premier Xavier Bettel were also in hysterics at the gift as other leaders looked on.

May is to update the other 27 leaders on Britain's divorce from the bloc at the start of a summit dinner, which is about the same time as the match starts.

Observers have already dubbed it the Brexit derby.

Earlier, at a pre-summit meeting of the Benelux countries, Michel tweeted a photo of himself, Bettel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wearing Belgium national scarves. The three small nations -- part of the so-called Benelux grouping -- remain strongly united in most matter tackled at EU summits.

Ireland's premier Leo Varadkar meanwhile said he would be cheering on Belgium, though he cautioned that a victory for the lowlands country on Thursday night could be a win for both sides.

"I am here in Brussels in Belgium so of course I am going to be cheering for the home team," said Varadkar, whose country is pushing London to ensure that Brexit does not create a hard border with the British province of Northern Ireland.

"But of course if Belgium wins England will probably get an easier ride in the next round so perhaps it is one of those win-win scenarios."

In another unusual move, the European Council was set to screen the England-Belgium match on a big screen in its main press conference room.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Reactions as Germany are knocked out from group stagebullet
2 World Cup 2018 Twitter Nigeria praise gallant Super Eagles, Ighalo the...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Lionel Messi says he knew Argentina will beat Nigeriabullet

Football

Here are the reactions as Tunisia beat Panama 2-1 in their final group G game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Thursday, June 28.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Tunisia beat Panama 2-1
Here are the reactions as Belgium beat England 1-0 in their last group G game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Thursday, June 28.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Belgium beat England to top group G
Marcus Rashford was one of the bright spots of an otherwise pedestrian England performance
Football Did fringe players impress in England v Belgium?
Adnan Januzaj scored the only goal of a match of mainly second-string teams
Football Januzaj stunner sees Belgium beat England to top spot