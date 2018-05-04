Home > Sports > Football >

Behind-the-scene of Man United's end of season awards' ceremony

It was a night of fun for Manchester United players at the awards on Tuesday night.

With Champions League status already confirmed and the FA Cup final still weeks away, Manchester United players had the time to let their hairs down at their end of season awards' ceremony on Tuesday, May 1.

Paul Pogba, Joel Pereira, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard (left to right) play Behind-the-scene of Man United’s end of season awards (Man Utd via Getty Images)

 

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea went home with two awards, Players' Player of the Year trophy and the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, as voted for by fans.

Jose Mourinho shocked many when he chose Scott McTominay as the Manager's Player of the Year while Nemanja Matic won the Goal of the Season prize for his late screamer in United's 3-2 win at Crystal Palace in March.

David de Gea play David de gea won two Player of the Season awards (Man Utd via Getty Images)

 

Although they didn’t win any award of the night, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, they were expectedly the life of the party taking to their Instagram to share photos of the evening.

The Wives and Girlfriends (WAGs) of Manchester United were also on show as they paraded their glamorous selves on the red carpet. 

David de Gea and Edurne Garcia play David de Gea and his partner at the awards' ceremony (FARRELL / BACKGRID)

 

De Gea was pictured on the red carpet with his partner Edurne. Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and many other players attended the dinner with their partners.

Former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke at the even via a video message from Los Angeles.

