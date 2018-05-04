news

With Champions League status already confirmed and the FA Cup final still weeks away, Manchester United players had the time to let their hairs down at their end of season awards' ceremony on Tuesday, May 1.

It was a night of fun for Manchester United players at the awards where the club's best players of the season were celebrated.

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea went home with two awards, Players' Player of the Year trophy and the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, as voted for by fans.

Jose Mourinho shocked many when he chose Scott McTominay as the Manager's Player of the Year while Nemanja Matic won the Goal of the Season prize for his late screamer in United's 3-2 win at Crystal Palace in March.

Although they didn’t win any award of the night, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, they were expectedly the life of the party taking to their Instagram to share photos of the evening.

The Wives and Girlfriends (WAGs) of Manchester United were also on show as they paraded their glamorous selves on the red carpet.

De Gea was pictured on the red carpet with his partner Edurne. Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and many other players attended the dinner with their partners.

Former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke at the even via a video message from Los Angeles.