Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Bayern Munich :  Rodriguez not here to replace Mueller - coach

Bayern Munich Rodriguez not here to replace Mueller - coach

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti rubbished suggestions on Tuesday that James Rodriguez was signed to replace misfiring German international Thomas Mueller.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bayern Munich's manager Carlo Ancelotti has rubbished suggestions that James Rodriguez was signed to replace misfiring German international Thomas Mueller play

Bayern Munich's manager Carlo Ancelotti has rubbished suggestions that James Rodriguez was signed to replace misfiring German international Thomas Mueller

(AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star confirms he expecting baby with his girlfriend
Alexis Sanchez Bayern ends bid to sign player from Arsenal
Bayern Munich Team jets off with Bundesliga title "already in the bag"
CONCACAF Gold Cup Costa Rica, Canada reach quarter-finals of tournament
Douglas Costa Juve swoops for Bayern winger
James Rodriguez Colombian player to rekindle career under Ancelotti at Bayern
James Rodriguez Bayern Munich sign midfielder from Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star shares photo with new baby and girlfriend
Andrea Conti AC Milan make seventh summer signing
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti rubbished suggestions on Tuesday that James Rodriguez was signed to replace misfiring German international Thomas Mueller.

The Colombian last week joined the Bundesliga champions from Real Madrid on a two-year loan that some have interpreted as a threat to Mueller, who is coming off the back of a poor season by his high standards.

Rodriguez too has something to prove after losing his place at Real, and Ancelotti -- who managed him in Spain -- expects the 26-year-old to hit the ground running.

Rodriguez gives the Italian coach a broad range of options in midfield and attack.

But speaking in Shanghai on the eve of a pre-season glamour friendly with Arsenal and with Mueller next to him, Ancelotti told a press conference: "Of course we did not buy James to replace Thomas Mueller.

"It's clear because if we think this, we also think James can replace Thiago (Alcantara) because James can play in offensive midfield, and we think because James can play on the right, that he can replace (Arjen) Robben and (Franck) Ribery.

"James can also play on the left and as a midfielder... we did not buy James to replace anyone. We bought James to have a better team and with James we have a team with better quality.

"But James also knows that if he does not deserve to play, he does not play."

The capture of James has not gone down well in some quarters among Bayern fans because, despite his struggles last season in front of goal, Mueller remains hugely popular.

The 27-year-old, who like Rodriguez can play in several forward positions, shrugged off the increased pressure for places.

"We are here and James is here to break the rumours and he gives the team more options, and I am sure the coach is happy to have him here and have more options in the future," said Mueller, smiling broadly.

"James is a very good player who will help us improve the team."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Togo striker says his family stopped him from signing...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker in Manchester City squad for...bullet
3 Manchester United Players meet Game of Thrones actors in LAbullet

Football

Eight people were killed when part of a football stadium collapsed in Senegal's capital Dakar on Saturday
In Senegal Investigation begins into football stadium disaster
Liverpool's English striker Daniel Sturridge pictured during the English Premier League match against Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool, northwest England on May 7, 2017
Klopp Manager backs injury-free Sturridge to fire for Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo's twins
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star confirms he expecting baby with his girlfriend
England's goalkeeper Karen Bardsley said she expected a tough physical game when the Lionnesses take on Scotland in their women's Euro opener
Euro 2017 England face women's 'battle of Britain'