Bayern Munich looking confident as they arrive Madrid

Bayern Munich will have to overturn a 1-2 deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich will have to overturn a 1-2 deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

  • Published:
Thiago, Thomas Mueller Tolisso play Bayern stars are hoping to overturn a first leg defeat (Instagram/Thomas Mueller)
Bayern Munich players were looking confident as they arrived in Spain, Madrid for their Champions league semifinal clash against Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich lost the first leg to Real Madrid 1-2 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, April 25.

The German side took the lead through Joshua Kimmich only for Marcelo and Marco Asensio to give Madrid a first-leg advantage.

Matt Hummels play Matt Hummels posted on his social media account (Twitter/Bayern )

 

The Bavarians, however, were looking confident ahead of the second leg in Madrid, as the players posted pictures of their trip and arrival in Madrid on their various social media accounts.

 

Bayern will hope to turn the tie around if they hope to progress to their first Champions League final since 2013.

Back in the squad is left-back David Alaba, while Arjen Robben did not recover in time to be fit for the second leg.

 

Bayern Munich warmed up for the second leg with a 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in a Bundesliga fixture on Saturday, April 28.

With star defender Jerome Boateng injured, Niklas Sule is expected to start and he stated that he and his teammates are confident of progressing.

“We're in a difficult position, but we believe in ourselves. We're 100 per cent motivated!.” Sule said.

Robert Lewandowski play Robert Lewandowski looking dapper as they arrive Madrid (Twitter/Bayern)

Sule and his teammates will have to score a minimum of two goals without conceding to progress.

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the second leg on Tuesday, May 1st.

