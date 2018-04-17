Home > Sports > Football >

Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic wanted by Manchester United

Ivan Rakitic Barcelona midfielder wanted by Manchester United

Ivan Rakitic signed for Barcelona in 2014 from Spanish side Sevilla.

  Published:
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is wanted by Premier League outfit Manchester United as part of their reinforcements in the 2018 summer transfer window.
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is wanted by Premier League outfit Manchester United as part of their reinforcements in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Rakitic who joined Barcelona in 2014 from Sevilla is reportedly considering changing his environment if central midfield partner Andres Iniesta departs in the summer.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to offload several Manchester United players in a bid to strengthen for their campaign next season and Rakitic is one of the players identified by the Portuguese coach.

Paul Pogba play Rakitic is seen as the right partner for Paul Pogba (Instagram/Paul Pogba)

 

According to a report by Spanish media outlet Don Balon, Rakitic is considering a change of environment in a bid to start off a new challenge after a disappointing Champions League exit to Roma.

Another factor which could determine if Rakitic moves, is that Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer higher wages than his current earnings.

Manchester United are reportedly looking for a midfielder to compliment Paul Pogba who has been criticized for being inconsistent, and Rakitic is seen as ideal by Mourinho.

play Rakitic will be part of Croatia's team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

The report added that Rakitic is not the only midfielder on the Manchester United shortlist, Bayern Munich enforcer Arturo Vidal and Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri are also alternatives.

Rakitic has won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey, one Supercopa de España, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup since his move to Barcelona.

