Most European leagues almost done and dusted, there are still some high profile games left to keep you entertained, here is a list of some top matches this weekend (May 4 -6).

Sunday, May 6

1. Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town (Premier League) 1:30 PM

The wait is finally over, Manchester City will finally celebrate being crowned Premier League champions in front of their home crowd when they take on 16th placed Huddersfield Town who are still not clear of relegation troubles.

Not a ‘top’ game as Manchester City boast superior talent compared to their lower rated rivals and will hope to get a win at hope to crown their efforts.

A possible 96 points which would be a league record, two more goals for City will set a new goals record in the league, so there is all to watch and at the end their crowing ceremony which should interest neutrals, sit down and enjoy.

2. Club Brugge vs Anderlecht (Jupiler) 1:30 PM

One of the few leagues in Europe where the winner are yet to be determined.

Club Brugge host Anderlecht with just five points separating the two sides at the top of the table.

Henry Onyekuru has been participating in training and could make a return for Anderlecht after a long-term injury and should be an exciting game.

3. Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol (La Liga) 3:15 PM

Madrid versus Catalonia face-off at the Wanda Metropolitano which should provide excitement for lovers of the Spanish La Liga.

The league has already been wrapped up by Barcelona, but Atletico will hope to finish the season strongly as they prepare for the Europa League final.

For Espanyol preparation for next season starts now, as their owners will expect better representation in the league.

4. Arsenal vs Burnley (Premier League) 4:30 PM

Arsene Wenger's last home game against Burnley should be a spectacle to watch for Arsenal supporters and football neutrals.

No Champions League football next season but Wenger’s 22-year history in charge of the Gunners will not be forgotten in a hurry.

They face 7th placed Burnley who have guaranteed European football at Turf Moor next season.

In attendance at the Emirates will be Arsenal legends as it is 6th against 7th which should make it an interesting encounter on and off the pitch.

5. Chelsea vs Liverpool (Premier League) 4:30 PM

Liverpool have had cause to celebrate in recent times, a Champions League final ticket and also star player Mohamed Salah has been in fine form setting new records which has seen him rewarded with the PFA Player of the Year.

Mohamed Salah stats this season in the Premier League .

However, defeat at Stamford Bridge threatens to spoil all Jurgen Klopp’s team have done this season.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea have a chance of sneaking a Champions League spot as only six points separate them with 3rd placed Liverpool.

Victory over Liverpool and in their outstanding game which further increases their chances of a return among Europe's elite next season.

The game to watch in England this weekend, especially for neutrals.

6. Barcelona vs Real Madrid (La Liga) 7:45 PM

El Classico needs no introduction, so I will be as brief as possible.

Barcelona take on Real Madrid in what could bring about a return to one of the previous high tempered encounters.

Barcelona stats in La Liga this season.

Madrid players have refused their rivals a guard of honour despite clinching La Liga, more interestingly is the stories of renewal of the feud between both camps as neither like to lose.

The biggest game of the weekend, the whole world will be watching and so should you.