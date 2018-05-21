Home > Sports > Football >

Barcelona star Andres Iniesta sheds tears in final game

Andres Iniesta was motional in his farewell game for Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

  • Published:
Andres Iniesta play Andres Iniesta could not hold back the tears in his final game for Barcelona (Getty Images)
Barcelona star Andres Iniesta shed tears after his final game for the club at the Camp Nou in the 1-0 win against Real Sociedad on Sunday, May 20.

Iniesta who had earlier declared that this will be his final season with the Catalan club was left in tears as he gave his farewell speech to Barcelona supporters after the encounter.

At 34-year-old, Iniesta spent 22-years from the youth set up to the first team and his last official game for the club was an emotional affair.

Andres Iniesta play Andres Iniesta was lifted into the air by his Barcelona teammates (Barcelona)

Watching a video clip which showed some of his greatest games in the Barcelona shirt Iniesta could not hold back the tears.

Speaking after the encounter Iniesta said, “I just want to say that my heart will be here forever.”

He was thrown into the air by his teammates as the Camp Nou chanted his name in appreciation for his time at the club.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was full of praises for the departing Iniesta, who he referred to as the ‘standard bearer.’

He said, “I will be able to say in the future that I was the Barcelona manager for the game that he left the club. He is someone who will never be repeated.

“I think it was an emotional night for everyone. He is a legend here. He is the standard bearer.”

Andres Iniesta play Iniesta ca,e back unto the pitch to reflect on his career after the game (Getty Images)

 

Wearing the new kits for next season, Iniesta as captain lifted the La Liga trophy night and later came back onto the field after the game seemingly reflecting on his career.

