Barcelona star Andres Iniesta shed tears after his final game for the club at the Camp Nou in the 1-0 win against Real Sociedad on Sunday, May 20.

Iniesta who had earlier declared that this will be his final season with the Catalan club was left in tears as he gave his farewell speech to Barcelona supporters after the encounter.

At 34-year-old, Iniesta spent 22-years from the youth set up to the first team and his last official game for the club was an emotional affair.

Watching a video clip which showed some of his greatest games in the Barcelona shirt Iniesta could not hold back the tears.

Speaking after the encounter Iniesta said, “I just want to say that my heart will be here forever.”

He was thrown into the air by his teammates as the Camp Nou chanted his name in appreciation for his time at the club.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was full of praises for the departing Iniesta, who he referred to as the ‘standard bearer.’

He said, “I will be able to say in the future that I was the Barcelona manager for the game that he left the club. He is someone who will never be repeated.

“I think it was an emotional night for everyone. He is a legend here. He is the standard bearer.”