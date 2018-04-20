news

Various domestic leagues across Europe are coming to a close, here is a list of some top matches to keep you entertained this weekend (April 20 -22).

Saturday, April 14

1. Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur (FA Cup) 5:15 PM

Manchester United take on Tottenham in a FA Cup semi-final clash, which is the only route for both teams to avoid a trophyless campaign for their efforts this season.

For Jose Mourinho's side, second place in the league is almost secure and the Portuguese manager has the opportunity to console Manchester United supporters with a triumph in the FA Cup.

Tottenham have had strong campaigns in the last four seasons, but Mauricio Pochettino and his troops know they need to take the next step by winning trophies.

Tottenham have an advantage of playing at Wembley as they have done all season, but may not really matter.

This is the top game in England for the weekend, enjoy.

2. Barcelona vs Sevilla (Copa Del Rey) 8:30 PM

Barcelona will aim to get over the disappointment of a quarter-final Champions League exit to Roma with a possible first trophy of the season when they face Sevilla in the in the Copa Del Rey final.

Sevilla are seventh in the league and are way off the Champions League qualification spots.

A win in the Copa Del Rey presents an opportunity for a return to Europa League next season.

Barcelona will be favourites, but Sevilla have shown against Atletico Madrid and Manchester United that they are always ready to spoil the party.

A defeat for Barcelona is a possibility, but this is biggest game in Spain this weekend, enjoy.

3. Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) 5:30 PM

Things have gone from bad to worse in recent weeks for Dortmund.

First a defeat against Schalke last weekend means that they now occupy the last Champions League spot, with RB Leipzig breathing down their neck just four points behind.

Leverkusen occupy the third spot on the table but are level on points with Dortmund.

Both teams aim to compete in the Champions League next season, and for lovers of German football, this is the game to watch this weekend.

Sunday, April 22

4. Arsenal vs West Ham United (Premier League) 1:30 PM

A London derby between Arsenal and West Ham should provide the right spark for the viewing audience.

West Ham are still not safe from relegation worries and need something from the game to continue in their quest for survival.

Arsenal are most likely to rest players for their Europa League clash against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

After a defeat in their last game against Newcastle United, the Gunners will not want to go into the clash against Atletico on the back of two straight defeats.

A good game of football expected especially for the neutrals.

5. Chelsea vs Southampton (FA Cup) 3:00 PM

Chelsea were handed the perceived weakest opponents when they drew Southampton.

After a fantastic debut season which involved lifting the 2016/17 Premier League, Antonio Conte’s team are well behind their rivals this season.

Chelsea face a difficult task to qualify for the Champions League but will hope to end the season on a high.

For Southampton, this game provides an avenue to forget their relegation struggles and focus on a chance to amend their League Cup defeat to Manchester United last season.

A good game to watch, sit down and enjoy.

Bonus - Manchester City vs Swansea City (Premier League) 4:30 PM

Manchester City take on Swansea City in their first match since they have been confirmed as 2017/18 Premier League champions.

Swansea City will aim to stop the celebration as they need the points in their relegation fight.

Not a blockbuster as Manchester City should win comfortably, but there should be celebrations at the Etihad Stadium which should be good to watch for the neutrals.

6. Juventus vs SSC Napoli (Serie A) 7:45 PM

The game of the weekend comes from Italy with the top two facing themselves in a title decider.

Juventus come into the game after a stumble at Crotone which reduced the points difference at the top of the table to just four points.

Napoli will aim to close the gap to just one point going into the remaining four matches after the encounter.

A win for Juventus will, however, create a seven-point gap which should see them stroll to the league.

For lovers of Italian football, this is the game to watch. Sit down and enjoy.