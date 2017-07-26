Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Barcelona :  'Intuition' tells Pique Neymar will stay with Spanish giants

Barcelona 'Intuition' tells Pique Neymar will stay with Spanish giants

Pique said at a press conference on the eve of Barcelona's International Champions Cup friendly against Manchester United.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(From L) Barcelona players Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, and Neymar arrive at a team event in Tokyo on July 13, 2017, following a press conference to announce new sponsorship with Japanese internet retailer Rakuten play

(From L) Barcelona players Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, and Neymar arrive at a team event in Tokyo on July 13, 2017, following a press conference to announce new sponsorship with Japanese internet retailer Rakuten

(AFP/File)

Neymar Barcelona star spends N6.7M on Complex’ Sneaker Shopping, most expensive episode yet
Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager visits White House, did he meet Trump?
Real Madrid Football club clinch world record deal for Mbappe: report
Tottenham Spurs open pre-season with 4-2 friendly win over PSG
Pre-season Friendlies Coutinho stunner gives Liverpool Hong Kong win
Mbappe Real Madrid agree €180m deal to sign Monaco youngster
Benjamin Mendy Monaco full-back completes record Man City move
Pre-season Friendly Manchester United edge Real Madrid on penalty kicks
La Liga Neymar staying at Barcelona, says teammate Pique
Liverpool Coutinho bid a waste of time, Klopp tells Barca
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique remains convinced that Neymar will stay at Camp Nou, but said on Tuesday his opinion was based on "intuition" rather than inside knowledge.

"It's a personal opinion from the conversation that I had with him and my intuition," Pique said at a press conference on the eve of Barcelona's International Champions Cup friendly against Manchester United in the US capital.

"But it's not official," he added. "And it's not for me to say if he's going to stay or not."

On Sunday, Pique had tweeted a picture of Barcelona teammate Neymar with the caption "He's staying" adding another twist to the ongoing saga of the Brazilian striker's possible world record 222 million euro ($256.8 million) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Pique said his post hadn't ruffled Neymar.

"I was with Neymar and his friends in his room last night and he's not angry at all," Pique said. "On the contrary, he's happy.

Barcelona's Neymar laughs during a training session at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on July 21, 2017, on the eve of their match against Juventus play

Barcelona's Neymar laughs during a training session at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on July 21, 2017, on the eve of their match against Juventus

(AFP/File)

"We've been speaking to him. We have a close relationship, not only as teammates but also as friends," added Pique, who said he didn't believe Neymar's contemplation of a move was a matter of money.

But he believes if it's a matter of sporting goals, Neymar remains better off in Barcelona.

"In Paris, if he doesn't win the Champions League then he's not going to get the recognition that he deserves," Pique said.

Argentinian defender Javier Mascherano said he had advised "Ney" to weigh all the pros and cons.

"He has to put things in the balance," Mascherano said. "What Pique says is the feeling of all of us, we want him to stay. We all want him to stay."

Meanwhile in Miami, Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery sidestepped questions about the possible acquisition of Neymar.

"We have an obligation to talk about the present, about the players who currently make up the team, our next match," Emery said at a press conference to promote PSG's International Champions Cup friendly against Juventus on Wednesday.

"If a new player arrives, we will talk about it then."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Samir Nasri Manchester City midfielder is not even wanted at the club by...bullet
2 Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain still serving daddy goalsbullet
3 Victor Moses Chelsea wing-back and his teammates relax by pool...bullet

Football

Real Madrid's midfielder Casemiro, pictured in June 2017, told the media, "Mbappe is not a Real Madrid player so I can't speak about him"
Casemiro Real Madrid midfielder tight-lipped over Mbappe transfer talk
Denmark's goalkeeper Stina Lykke Petersen (down) and Sanne Troelsgaard celebrate on July 24, 2017
Stina Petersen Penalty specialist gains revenge on Norway
The ISL, whose city-based franchise format apes cricket's hugely successful Indian Premier League, has grown in popularity since it was launched in 2014, outstripping the 10-year-old I-League in broadcast ratings
AFC Cup Indian Super League teams eligible
Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia (C), pictured in March 2017, has signed on with Lille, making him the twelfth close-season signing under the team's new coach Marcelo Bielsa
Thiago Maia Brazilian becomes Bielsa's 12th signing for Lille football club