Barcelona extend Umtiti's contract until 2023

France defender Samuel Umtiti has agreed to extend his contract with Barcelona for five more seasons, the club said on Sunday.

Samuel Umtiti, who scored against Italy on Friday, will take a break from World Cup training to sign a new Barcelona contract play

(AFP/File)
Umtiti, who is part of the French World Cup squad training at Clairefontaine, near Paris, will on Monday make a trip to the Camp Nou in Barcelona, where he will sign the contract at 10am (0800 GMT) and give a press conference 30 minutes later.

Umtiti arrived at Barca from Lyon in 2016 for 25 million euros ($29 million) and rapidly cemented his place in the starting lineup. The Cameroon-born 24-year-old also has 18 France caps.

The 60m euro buyout clause in his old contract had begun to look low after Liverpool paid 84m euros for Virgil van Dijk in December and Manchester City paid 70m euros for Aymeric Laporte in January.

The size of the new buyout in Umtiti's revised contract was not revealed on Sunday.

The agreement continues a wave of contract extensions at Barca following deals for Lionel Messi (until 2021), Sergi Roberto (2022) and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (2022).

