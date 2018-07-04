Pulse.ng logo
Barcelona deny buying illegal kidney for Abidal

Barcelona have denied former president Sandro Rosell illegally bought kidney for ex-Barcelona defender Eric Abidal.

Barcelona have denied claims that their former president Sandro Rosell bought a kidney illegally for Eric Abidal.

Abidal, 38, who is now the club's technical secretary, had a transplant in 2012 after a tumour was found in his liver.

Reports in the Spanish media say Sandro Rosell who was arrested for money laundering purchased the kidney at the time he was the President of Barcelona FC.

However, Barcelona have denied the claims, so as Eric Abidal and the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, where the player had the surgery.

"roundly deny any irregularity in the matter", Barcelona said.

"The club are saddened by the lack of rigor in the spreading of such information about such a sensitive issue."

Abidal spent six seasons at the Nou Camp and made his comeback for Barcelona in April 2013 before joining Monaco three months later.

