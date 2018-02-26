Home > Sports > Football >

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo to miss five weeks

If Semedo is out until the end of March, he will miss at least six matches, including the Spanish league encounter with second-place Atletico Madrid next Saturday and the second leg of the Champions League tie with Chelsea on March 14.

Nelson Semedo arrived at Barcelona last summer from Benfica play

(AFP/File)
Barcelona said on Sunday that Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo will be out for five weeks with an injury he picked up in Saturday's 6-1 win over Girona.

The club said the player had damaged a muscle in his left thigh.

Semedo, a 24-year-old fullback, joined from Benfica for a reported fee of 30 million euros ($37 million) last summer and has appeared in 26 games for Barcelona, starting 20.

